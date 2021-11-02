Lineage's expansion strengthens Denmark's role as a global hub for cold- and frozen-food distribution

Claus Sørensen's focus on innovation and sustainability is perfectly aligned with Lineage's strategy

Claus Sørensen adds to Lineage's value-added services portfolio in Denmark, with additional packing, customs and border control and distribution

Lineage Logistics, LLC ("Lineage" or the "Company"), a leading global temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced it has closed the acquisition of the cold storage division of Claus Sørensen Group, a renowned cold storage operator in Denmark.

The acquisition was first announced on 15 June 2021.

The expansion in Denmark is a key element of Lineage's growth plans in the Nordic region. Through the acquisition, Lineage's global reach brings important connectivity to Denmark, which is developing as a leading European hub in the global cold-storage supply chain with world-class air freight and maritime shipping infrastructure.

Amplifying the Company's existing presence in Denmark, Lineage's acquisition of Claus Sørensen will add significant volumes in strategic locations near Danish ports and food production centres.

"Claus Sørensen's relationships and approach to doing business will propel our growth plans in the Nordic region," said Harld Peters, Senior Vice President for Europe at Lineage. "We look forward to partnering with them to serve our customers across all of Europe."

Claus Sørensen, headquartered in Esbjerg, has a capacity of almost one million cubic metres and 200,000 pallet positions across nine warehouses and more than 250 team members. With the acquisition and completion of ongoing construction in the region, Lineage's total footprint in Denmark will include 17 locations and nearly 300,000 pallet positions.

Claus Sørensen provides cold storage for meat and poultry, bread, ice cream, pre-cooked meals, fruits and vegetables, and dairy. In addition to warehousing, it provides blast freezing, quality control, order picking and packing, ice production, customs, and distribution for retail and catering. Claus Sørensen can freeze 1,800 tonnes of products per day. As an important link in the Danish food and beverage supply chain, Claus Sørensen has partnered with its customers in order to enhance their supply chain operations, achieve maximum energy efficiency and protect the environment.

"Lineage's dedication to both innovation and service parallels with our longstanding commitment to being a preferred partner for our customers," said Jesper Toft Mathiasen, CEO at Claus Sørensen. "We are excited to join a company that shares our values and to join forces with Lineage's team in the region to transform our customers' supply chain and to help them grow their businesses."

Lineage Logistics entered the Nordic market in 2020. Since then, the company has acquired Lundsøe Køl Frys A/S with cold-storage facilities in Northern Jutland and in Aarhus, Super Frost Sjælland ApS, and Coldstar ApS, in addition to the acquisition of Claus Sørensen.

About Lineage Logistics: Lineage Logistics is a leading temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totalling over 60 million cubic metres of capacity which spans 19 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage's expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivalled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company's innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company's 2019 list of The World's Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune's Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

