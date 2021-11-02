NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (200/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return forwards/futures in Aker BP ASA (AKERBP) due to ordinary dividend of NOK 3.49 and re-calculation of gross return forwards in Metso Outotec Oyj (MOCORP) due to ordinary dividend of EUR 0.10. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, November 2, 2021. As a result of the adjustment gross return forward/future prices have decreased by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the adjustment. Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y", "Z" or "Q" in the series designation, and have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024115