Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Turnaround! Halo Collective: Kommt jetzt der ganz große Doppelschlag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2021 | 09:05
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Barrows Hotel Enterprises: Barrows Hotels is looking for acquisitions in Asia and Africa

Barrows, the provider of hotel investments and advisory services to hotels in the Middle East, wants to expand in Asia and Russia; Barrows recently started offering asset based lending to the hotel industry to meet the demand for cash flow freedom; Barrows is in the market for over 10 years now and wants to significantly expand its services within the industry.

LONDON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages more than 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. The company started in 2008 as a real estate investor in the residential market in Dubai. Since 2012, Barrows has changed its strategy and the company is fully focused on the fast-growing hotel industry in the Middle East. Barrows' ambition for the coming years is loud and clear. The company wants to expand its range of services in view of the rapidly growing tourism industry. In addition, Barrows aims for international expansion in growth markets such as Asia, Africa and Russia.

In this context, an office was recently opened in Singapore. With its headquarters in Dubai, the company has a solid market share. The company has been growing strongly in Asian countries since the Covid19 pandemic. Barrows is a well-known gateway for the international hotel industry, acting as a real estate developer, investor and management advisory. Besides the hotel chains, Barrows has the most connections with institutional investors, but also counts family offices and high net worth individuals among its clientele.

By acquiring, Barrows Hotels is expanding its service offerings with various products in various Asian and African countries. With the acquisition, the company wants to grow into an important supplier in the international hotel industry in these regions.

Barrows Chairman Erwin Jager explains that the company will open offices in Johannesburg, Accra and Zhengzhou in the coming 2 months. Acquisitions of existing parties will quickly give Barrows enough scale to offer hotels a wide range of services. In addition to Asia and Africa, the Hotel specialist wants to expand in growth markets such as Russia from 2024. "In the meantime, we will continue to look at opportunities for acquisitions and collaborations. Barrows Hotels focuses on adding new markets and services to serve customers in the best possible way."

For more information:
Barrows Hotel Enterprises
media@barrowshotels.com



Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.