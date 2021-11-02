Regulatory News:

The Orano group and Geodis, a subsidiary of the SNCF Group, signed an agreement on October 29, 2021 for the acquisition by Orano Nuclear Packages and Services (Orano NPS) of Société de Transports Spéciaux Industriels (STSI), which specializes in the multimodal transport of sensitive materials, in particular the rail and road transport of nuclear materials.

With a track record of more than 75 years in this field and around sixty employees, STSI is a leading player in the field of exceptional and oversize loads and specializes in sensitive shipments, mainly in France and Belgium. This acquisition by Orano NPS will provide STSI with development opportunities in France and also internationally, where it is already operational, mainly through a freight forwarding business.

This project is in line with the Orano group's strategy to strengthen its competencies in its core business activities. By acquiring rail assets and new operational platforms in France and Belgium, Orano NPS is affirming its determination to develop its low-carbon transport offer.

Cooperation between the two companies has been ongoing, with a number of Orano NPS shipments, particularly by rail, already organized and carried out by STSI.

Thanks to this acquisition, Orano NPS will be able to offer its customers in France and Europe an optimized, broader and more integrated range of transport services.

With this third project in under eighteen months, the Orano group is pursuing its development strategy through targeted acquisitions. The Group is further confirming its leading role in the nuclear industry, which remains the main source of low-carbon energy in Europe.

Frédéric de Agostini, CEO of Orano NPS, made the following statement: "The acquisition of STSI will enable us to offer our French and European customers a strengthened commercial offering in our transportation services business, with more integrated teams and operational activities, offering attractive development prospects."

About Orano

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group's 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

About Orano NPS

With over 60 years experience, Orano NPS, a subsidiary of the Orano group, provides global logistics solutions to its customers throughout the world, ranging from the design of packages and their approval to the transport of nuclear materials. Orano NPS carries out more than 5,000 transport operations worldwide meeting the highest French and international safety standards.

About STSI

Created in 1944, STSI is a leader in the field of oversized and overload shipments and special transports (nuclear, explosives and munitions).

