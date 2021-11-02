Following impressive financial growth, Sygnia opens its first European office in London

Sygnia, a leading incident response and cyber security consulting company that protects organizations worldwide, today announced it will open its first European office in London, led by managing director of Northern Europe, Azeem Aleem. This announcement follows a two-year growth period, with Sygnia adding hundreds of new clients. Sygnia's new space is in Cavendish Square, London.

"Sygnia is opening its London office to meet a substantial increase in demand for its high-end cyber security services in Europe," said Ram Elboim, CEO of Sygnia. "Establishing a base in London and continuing to expand our team, will enable Sygnia to support current and new clients as they face the onslaught of threats both known and unknown."

Aleem has been at the forefront of architecting cyber resilience capabilities against Advanced Persistent Threats (APT) for some of the best financial, government and public sector organizations across Europe, the U.S., Asia and the Middle East. He has also worked extensively with national and international law enforcement agencies around intelligence training, detection, and investigation of cybercrime.

"The threat landscape continues to grow at an alarming pace and many companies are still not prepared both in terms of a holistic cyber security posture and a resilient incident response," said Aleem. "We, at Sygnia, felt a responsibility to expand our services to support those companies, and I'm looking forward to collaborating with our peers in global cyber security to continue to advance the state-of-the-art threat protection."

Sygnia aims to continuously increase its delivery capability in Europe and the UK, hiring top-notch security experts.

"Sygnia's team has unique firsthand digital combat experience dealing with intricate state-level attacks, as well as highly sophisticated organized cybercrime groups," said Sharon Isaaci, VP Cyber Security Services, EMEA at Sygnia. "We have become trusted advisors to hundreds of organizations across the world, more and more of them in Europe. We are excited to have Azeem join the team to further develop our capabilities and outreach in Europe."

About Sygnia

Sygnia is a Team8 and Temasek company, part of the ISTARI Collective. Sygnia provides incident response and cyber security consulting services, helping organizations worldwide to quickly contain and remediate attacks and proactively enhance their cyber resilience. The proven track record, commitment, and discretion have earned Sygnia the trust of security teams, senior executives, and management boards at leading organizations worldwide including many of the Fortune 500 companies.

For more about Sygnia please visit www.sygnia.co.

