BODA Token: BODAV2: The Most Innovative Reward Token on Binance Smart Chain Paying Holders With BUSD Stablecoin

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / The crypto space has exploded over the last year, with innovations like DeFi and NFTs paving the way for new assets and altcoins to become more mainstream. Success stories like DOGECOIN, SAFEMOON, SHIBA INU, BABY DOGE and more are providing retail investors with exponential returns and genuine opportunities to build life-changing wealth. SAFEMOON started with a massive supply of 777 trillion and a very low marketcap. If you had bought $1,000 worth of SAFEMOON at launch, your investment would now be worth around $3.5 million!

While everyone is scrambling to find the next big thing, BODA V2 is proud to be the highest paying reward token on Binance Smart Chain, automatically rewarding its holders in the form of Binance Pegged BUSD. Since BUSD is a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar it will never shift in price, making it a great choice for passive income. As a DeFi token that automatically rewards investors with a stable passive income for holding, BODAV2 helps to reduce the risks involved with cryptocurrency market volatility. Holders can keep earning during a crypto bear market as token price does not affect the BUSD rewards. Over time, holders can earn enough BUSD rewards to cover their initial investment, turning their investment into a cost-free asset. A two-pronged fee system creates a sustainable ecosystem to allow the BUSD rewards collected from every buy and sell order to continue flowing for the life of the token.

BODAV2 is a token for the crypto investor who wants to be rewarded for their long-term investing. Establishing an innovative concept where investors no longer need to worry about their investment doubling to make profits; instead, they can earn a passive income from stablecoin BUSD rewards while watching their portfolio grow.

No other smart contract is like BODAV2 as it has been built from scratch. An anti-whale and anti-dumping mechanism help to protect investors from heavy losses. Manual Rebasing is factored into the design that will provide holders with a bonus of BUSD rewards from each manual buy-back and reducing supply from manual burning of tokens. This method of manual rebasing is far superior to automatic rebasing as the price action can be monitored more closely and supply will not end up reaching zero, since without supply there is no supply and demand for the marketplace. NFTs will be a feature to provide additional utility and use case on top of the existing BUSD rewards and Yield Farm. Development of an NFT Marketplace and NFT gaming will bolster BODAV2's position in the crypto space. Additional projects for BODAV2 include a Token Minter, Token Locker, and a Governance token to allow holders to vote on protocol changes.

The innovative tokenomics of BODAV2 -

6% Redistribution in BUSD from buy orders: 6% of every buy is automatically redistributed to all token holders. There is no need for holders to claim their rewards as the $BUSD as it is delivered automatically to their wallets in their holding BODAV2. It effectively means that apart from a return from an increase in Token prices, holders get to earn Stable Passive income in BUSD.

13% Redistribution in BUSD from sell orders: 13% of every sell is automatically redistributed to all token holders. This is to provide long term holders with bonus rewards for being patient with their holdings. Too often tokens are pumped and dumped, leaving many investors down on their investment portfolio. This additional redistribution on sells ensures that long term holders are compensated for losses that may occur when overall token value decreases. Just like with the buy fee distribution, there is no need for holders to claim their rewards as the $BUSD as it is delivered automatically to their wallets in their holding BODAV2.

3% Strategic Buy-Back & Burn: a 1.5% fee from every buy and sell is collected to be manually burned to reduce overall supply. The current buy-back is planned for every quarter, with plans to increase it to a monthly buy-back & burn when trade volumes increase. When a buy-back occurs, this will boost the token price and in additional give back an extra 6% in $BUSD rewards to holders. The burn will reduce overall supply, making BODAV2 more valuable over time.

2% Automatic Liquidity: 2% of every transaction is sent to PancakeSwap for Liquidity. Pancakeswap is a BSC-based decentralized exchange that fixes the low liquidity problems of DEXs through the liquidity Pool concept. A liquidity pool always contains a pair of tokens, which you can trade. The project's Smart contract deposits 2% from every buy/sell transaction as $BODAV2 and $BNB into a liquidity pool. At the same time, 1.5% from every transaction is allocated to Marketing to fuel the most ambitious projects from our ecosystem and reward the active community.

Anti-Whale & Anti-Dumping Mechanism: A buy limit of 1% of total supply is applied per transaction to help prevent Whale manipulation. A further 0.1% of total supply sell limiter is applied per transaction to prevent excessive dumping of BODAV2. Once a stable price floor is established, the sell limiter can be adjusted with a community governance vote.

With its dedicated app that allows users to see how many BUSD Rewards they have, which are automatically distributed, the BODAV2 Rewards Tracker app also allows its owners to claim the BUSD token manually and receive those rewards sooner.

A Certik Audit with Skynet Monitoring is in process for the BODAV2 Smart Contract, which will provide much greater security and peace of mind for BODAV2 holders.

Boda V2 isn't another memetoken trying to sell you lies and gimmicks. Boda V2 is a serious token with an experienced team who have a long-term vision of achieving greatness. With recent IPO's of companies like Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) and Argo Blockchain is pushing crypto further into the mainstream audience, and people finally realize the true potential of Crypto Currencies. It is this sentiment that will continue to bring BODAV2 and its community to new and even greater heights.

BODAV2 can be found listed on Pancakeswap, SokuSwap and MDEX on the Binance Smart Chain, with price charting details available on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.

Media Contact:

Company: BODA Token

Website: https://bodatoken.org/

Telegram: https://t.me/Boda_Token

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BodaToken

Email: billy@bodatoken.org

SOURCE: BODA Token

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670658/BODAV2-The-Most-Innovative-Reward-Token-on-Binance-Smart-Chain-Paying-Holders-With-BUSD-Stablecoin