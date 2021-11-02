Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2021) - As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.





Figure 1: LBank Weekly Listing Report, 1st November, 2021

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 1st Nov.

Project: KINGSHIB

Listing date: 1th Nov.

Key words: MEME, PancakeSwap, BSC

Official Website: https://www.kingshibaofficial.com/

About:

The King of the Shiba Kingdom has arrived to the Binance Smart Chain to provide his subjects protection for their investments and rewards for their fealty. King Shiba banishes all reward tokens from his lands, instead providing the kingdom reflection and daily burns to give it the best chance to moon.

Project: EMPIRE

Listing date: 2nd Nov.

Key words: PancakeSwap, BSC

Official Website: https://www.empiretoken.world/

About:

Built as a super token, Empire is the first token to merge innovative real world value generating use cases with the crypto world. With the first application being an NFT Smart Platform, Empire is introducing previously unheard of revenue streams in the NFT space, starting with the capability to license NFTs to publishers, thereby allowing NFT owners to generate revenue.

Project: FLOKIN

Listing date: 2nd Nov.

Key words: MEME, PancakeSwap, BSC

Official Website: https://www.flokinomics.com/

About:

Flokinomics (FLOKIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FLOKINOMICS differs by having an increasing peg price, an upcoming. Supply-elastic tokens work differently. The re-basing mechanism adjusts the token circulating supply periodically.

Project: MEWTWO

Listing date: 2nd Nov.

Key words: MEME, UNISWAP, ERC20

Official Website: https://mewtwoinu.com/

About:

Mewtwo Inu - An Anime Token Launchpad built on Ethereum bridging the world of Anime with Cryptocurrency. MewPad will be the launchpad platform where Anime Project Owners can launch their tokens safely. Much like many other launchpads, project owners will be able to create Presales, Fair Launches, Lock Liquidity/Token even Create a Token.

Project: SMD

Listing date: 3rd Nov.

Key words: DeFi, BSC

Official Website: https://www.smdcoin.com/

About:

SMD COIN is the world's first integrated platform, providing Coins Staking, Yield Farming and Self-Holding. SMD COIN provides customers with decentralized farming services, personalised financial solutions, and a variety of interest models and earning opportunities. It is coming up with its own exchange with multiple coin along with SMD COIN, its main aim to reduce the trading fee for trading and allow users to trade user friendly without any difficulty.

Project: MFLOKIADA

Listing date: 3rd Nov.

Key words: NFT, PancakeSwap, BSC

Official Website: https://www.miniflokiada.com/

About:

MiniFlokiADA, a new project of BSC that has huge potential and is ready to be introduced to the world. The concept of this project originated from Elon's Shiba Pup called 'Floki' and MiniFlokiADA is ready to surpass its predecessors with its passive Cardano rewards on an ADA Vault and Top 100 Holders, NFT concept, Play2Earn Minigames concept, and Charity.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 25th to 31st October, 2021

Name: ECOP

Weekly gain: 1680%

Official Website: http://www.eco-global.io/

Name: FODL

Weekly gain: 74%

Official Website: https://fodl.finance/

Name: OMNIS

Weekly gain: 14%

Official Website: https://www.omnistoken.ch/

Name: LUNAPAD

Weekly gain: 178%

Official Website: https://www.luna-pad.com/

Name: NAMI

Weekly gain: 187%

Official Website: https://www.namiinu.com/

Name: DOGEZILLA

Weekly gain: 20%

Official Website: https://dogezillacoin.com/

Name: KISHIMOTO

Weekly gain: 374%

Official Website: https://kishimotoinu.com/

Name: NASADOGE

Weekly gain: 22%

Official Website: https://nasadoge.finance/

Name: BTSC

Weekly gain: 71%

Official Website: https://www.btschain.io/

Name: UZUMAKI

Weekly gain: 40%

Official Website: https://www.uzumakiinu.com/

Name: PINU

Weekly gain: 109%

Official Website: https://www.piccoloinu.com/

Name: PETS

Weekly gain: 60%

Official Website: https://micropets.io/





Name: EDEN

Weekly gain: 70%

Official Website: https://www.edennetwork.io/

Name: TRR

Official Website: https://terrancoin.com

Name: MARSRISE

Official Website: https://marsrise.net/

Name: PLAY

Official Website: https://polyplay.net

