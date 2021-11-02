

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks declined on Tuesday as a fall in copper and iron ore prices weighed on the mining sector.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 42 points, or 0.6 percent, to 7,246 after closing 0.7 percent higher on Monday.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore lost 3-4 percent.



TP ICAP Group shares slumped 5.2 percent. The world's largest inter-dealer broker reiterated its full-year revenue outlook after reporting a 15 percent jump in third-quarter revenue.



Outsourcer Capita dropped 1 percent after it agreed to sell its specialty insurance businesses to Marco Capital Holdings for an undisclosed sum.



BP Plc tumbled 3.2 percent despite the oil and gas firm reporting a sharp rise in third-quarter profit.



Standard Chartered plunged 8.3 percent after a cautious third-quarter update.



Flutter Entertainment, the world's largest online betting group, gave up 6.6 percent after trimming its full-year outlook.



