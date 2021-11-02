During Q3, EURid achieved an extraordinary yearly growth of 3.6% for the .eu top-level domain family. Furthermore, the registry announced the extension of the citizenship criteria to the citizens of Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, and revealed the 2021 .eu Web Awards finalists.

Statistic highlights:

The quarter ended with 3,705,723 .eu registrations, marking the annual growth since October 2020, 3.62%;

152,850 new domain name registrations recorded;

Latvia tops the list of top-growth countries with 6.8% increase in registrations;

Average renewal rate of 84.5%.

Other developments in Q3:

EURid announced the ten winners of the SAFEonLINE art competition;

EURid informed the stakeholders that the COVID-related domain name checks would continue until 31 December 2021;

EURid withdrew close to 48,000 non-eligible Brexit related .eu domain names.

For further details, consult EURid's Q3 2021 progress report.

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified under the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered under the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005651/en/

Contacts:

EURid

Reelika Kirna

press@eurid.eu