TDG Gold Corp. Provides An Update on The Aquisition of The Advanced-Stage "Nueva Esperanza" Silver-Gold Project in The Maricunga Belt, Chile

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / TDG Gold Corp (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") advises that TDG and Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") have agreed to amend the agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Kingsgate for the acquisition of the advanced-stage "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project, located in the Maricunga Belt of the Atacama Region of Northern Chile (the "Acquisition"), as announced on October 13, 2021.

Kingsgate and the Company have agreed to an extension of the date that the Company has to receive confirmed orders for the Offering (defined below) from October 31, 2021, to January 31, 2022, the Company will pay Kingsgate a non-refundable deposit of $1,500,000, of which $500,000 will be paid by November 5, 2021, with the balance due by November 30, 2021. In addition, the Company has agreed to reimburse Kingsgate for holding costs incurred for the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold project as a result of the extension of time under the Agreement from October 31, 2021, to up to January 31, 2022, at an estimated cost of US$500,000.

As previously announced in connection with the Acquisition, the Company intends to raise proceeds of at least $35,000,000 through a brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.50 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering"). The Acquisition is subject to TSX Venture Exchange review and approval, as well as other conditions precedent, including the completion of the Offering.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major holder of mineral claims and mining leases in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981 and 2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG proposes to advance the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. The Company has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the Nueva Esperanza silver-gold advanced exploration and development project located in the Maricunga Belt of northern Chile, subject to closing conditions being satisfied. TDG currently has 70,867,903 common shares issued and outstanding.

