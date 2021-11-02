The "The UK Lithium Ion Battery Market Research Report: Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis, 2021 research report depicts a deep dive market analysis of statistics of lithium-ion batteries. It consists of regional and country-wise market size, forecast, CAGR market segmentation, market shares of diverse regions, market share of various end-users, applications, product type, technologies, competitive benchmarking, etc.

Market Segmentation

England Acquired Significant market share

Geographically, England acquired a significant share in the UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market in the previous few years. Transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the country. The surging investment by companies to build the UK's first electric vehicle battery factory at Blyth to achieve Net Zero economy by 2050 and meet the growing demand for batteries for electric cars is likely to fuel the market growth.

The propelling investments toward producing electric vehicles and launch of technologically advanced consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, etc., are critical factors likely to contribute towards the overall market growth in the coming years, reveals the author in their research report, "UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis, 2021."

Market Opportunities

The market is likely to grow at around 15% CAGR during 2021-26F due to the increasing investments in setting up an independent battery manufacturing facility car battery giga-factory to meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

Besides, the introduction of the government's industrial strategy and 2050 carbon-neutral target, significant growth in the consumer electronics market, and burgeoning inclination towards sustainable energy for efficient storage systems are placing a lucrative opportunity for the sales of lithium-ion batteries in the country.

Moreover, the soaring popularity of wearable electronics among people and snowballing funding by the government in R&D for hard rock lithium extraction technology are likely to boost the overall market growth in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market due to disruption in the supply chain, which significantly decreased the demand for products and raw materials used in the manufacturing of the batteries. Besides, temporary closure of electronic automobile industries, shipment delays, and decline in the sales of EVs are other critical factors responsible for the pessimistic growth.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report

What are the overall market statistics or market estimates (Market Overview, Market Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Market Segmentation, Market Shares) of the UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges key market trends?

What are the key innovations, technology upgrades, opportunities, regulations in the UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market?

Who are the key competitors or market players, and how they perform in the UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market based on a competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from the market surveys conducted during the UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market study?

Competitive Landscape

The leading players with a considerable share in the UK Lithium-Ion Battery Market are

Murata Electronics

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH

Envision AESC Group Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa Battery Europe Ltd.

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

LG Chem Europe GmbH

Saft Groupe S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3hyd33

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005745/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900