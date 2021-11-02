Five9 is growing at a rapid rate in Latin America, and its practical AI and automation solutions have placed it high on the innovation scale.

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that it has been recognized by Frost Sullivan as an Innovation and Growth leader in the Frost Radar: Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021. The benchmarking report identified Five9 as a top performer in the region, noting its people, platform, delivery, and flexibility as key drivers of success.

Frost Radar: Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021 (Graphic: Frost Sullivan)

Five9 is growing at a rapid rate in Latin America, increasing the number of seats sold and deployed in the region by more than 130% in 2020. Key to this success has been the strong relationship with local partners in Latin America (LATAM).

"The expanding partner ecosystem is increasing awareness and allowing further adoption of Five9 solutions in Latin America," said Juan Gonzalez, Research Director, Information and Communications Technologies, Frost Sullivan. "The company is also a top performer on the innovation scale, investing heavily in AI and automation to enrich its native capabilities."

In 2020, Five9 launched Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA), and Five9 Workflow Automation (WFA) to help contact center and CX leaders implement practical AI solutions. These offerings help companies to empower their agents, scale their operations, and increase efficiency and connectivity between the contact center and the broader organization.

Five9 also introduced four unique WFA applications. These include: operational intelligence dashboards that increase business agility by providing actionable real-time information; proactive notifications that enhance the customer experience with outbound alerts and updates; digital outreach to increase contact rates by providing alternative engagement channels; and social engagement to help organizations monitor social networking sites, react intelligently, automate follow-up, and drive positive business outcomes.

Since 2001, the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center has been continually evolving its core underlying hyperscale architecture to include additional microservices and enhanced security, reliability, and scalability, all to help customers as they scale their CX operations.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost Sullivan as an innovation and growth leader in the Latin American cloud contact center market," said Dan Burkland, President, Five9. "We look forward to continuing to expand our international footprint with a focus on product innovation, excellence in go-to-market execution, and a strong and evolving partner ecosystem."

Frost Radar: Latin American Cloud Contact Center Market, 2021 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology. The team of industry analysts identified leaders excelling in terms of market reach, user adoption, growth rates, product innovation, and CX, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

For more information, click here.

Or join Five9's LATAM CX Summit events, where you'll hear from Frost Sullivan analysts Juan Gonzalez and Renato Pasquini, and Five9 customers and partners about how they reimagined CX to deliver better customer experiences. The Portuguese edition will take place on November 9, and the Spanish edition will take place on November 10.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

