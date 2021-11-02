Funds to drive commercial expansion as growing number of facilities bring genomics into communities worldwide

PierianDx, the global leader in clinical genomics knowledge, announced that it closed on $30 million of new growth capital including equity financing and a term loan facility, which includes access to additional tranches for up to $17.5 million by 2022 and 2023, subject to certain conditions. The financing was led by healthcare investment firm OrbiMed with existing investors Health Catalyst Capital, Research Triangle Institute, Inova Health Systems, ATW Partners, and SJF Ventures also participating. The new capital will drive commercial expansion in response to increased demand as more healthcare organizations seek to provide high quality, affordable, faster care locally to their patients by internalizing next generation sequencing (NGS) testing capabilities.

PierianDx partners directly with providers, laboratories, and medical centers of all sizes to build advanced NGS testing capabilities on site using its assay-agnostic, advanced interpretation technology and enabling services. Founded in 2014 as a technology transfer spinout from Washington University in St. Louis, PierianDx has established partnerships with industry leaders and medical facilities around the world as they build or expand upon their advanced precision medicine programs using NGS technology.

"To manifest the full impact of genomics, we must routinely apply it in clinical settings," states Rakesh Nagarajan, Founder, President, and Chief Technical and Visionary Officer of PierianDx. "Our interpretation technology and services lead the way by empowering medical facilities to understand a patient's genetic variation, identify the best treatment options, and deliver the most precise care."

"We are thrilled to work with OrbiMed and our existing investors as they share our vision for decentralized NGS testing that enables our laboratory and physician customers to better serve patients," states Mark McDonough, CEO of PierianDx. "This capital will allow us to continue building a world-class team and deliver transformative solutions to leading healthcare organizations everywhere so that they can bring genomics into their communities."

About PierianDx

PierianDx is a partner in precision medicine, enabling clinicians and medical facilities to advance clinical genomics programs and modernize patient care. We believe in the potential of genomics to transform human health, and are working to ensure that communities anywhere can experience the benefits. With advanced interpretation technology connected to the most comprehensive genomic knowledgebase, PierianDx empowers providers with genomic insights to fulfill the promise of precision care.

About OrbiMed

OrbiMed is a leading healthcare investment firm, with over $18 billion in assets under management. OrbiMed invests globally across the healthcare industry through a range of private equity funds, public equity funds, and royalty/credit funds. OrbiMed's team of over 100 professionals is based in New York City, San Francisco, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Mumbai, Herzliya and other key global markets.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102005411/en/

Contacts:

Lisa Owen

lowen@pieriandx.com