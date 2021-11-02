Everstream Analytics Recognized as 2021 Leader in Procurement Risk Analytics Technology

Everstream Analytics monitors every potential supply chain disruption and assesses potential impacts and risks for its clients

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021has been recognized by two procurement associations as a leading technology provider in the industry. Everstream has been named one of "50 Providers to Watch" for 2021 by Spend Matters and was also named to the 2021 ProcureTech100.



Spend Matters is a global content community and hub for procurement, finance, treasury, and supply chain professionals. The ProcureTech 100 was created to identify the most innovative and transformative procurement technology, data and analytics solutions on the planet.

Everstream Analytics monitors up to 1500 potential supply chain disruptions every day and assesses potential impacts and risks for its clients. Clients can receive alerts, reports and visualize impacts on their supplier network in the Everstream Analytics software. Recent reports include analyses of the impact of power reductions in both Chinaand Europeon manufacturing and production, supply chain bottlenecks caused by Super Typhoon Chanthuand the impact of Hurricane Ida on industries in the United States Gulf.

"We have seen continuous demand for our solutions as companies and economies recover from the pandemic with a greater appreciation of the importance of supply chain risk management," said Julie Gerdeman, Chief Executive Officer, Everstream Analytics. "The fact that Everstream can enable end-to-end predictive risk insights at this particular moment in time is a unique and exciting opportunity."

"Never has procurement technology been more front of mind for businesses," said Nick Heinzmann, Analyst Team Lead, Spend Matters. "With companies heavily scrutinizing their supply chains and bottom lines to protect against volatility, the procurement technology space has gained even greater importance in 2021 - from customers and investors alike."

About Everstream

Everstream Analytics is a supply chain risk analytics company that delivers actionable insights to increase the resilience and agility of our clients' supply chains, protecting revenue and reputation. Our solution integrates with our clients' Procurement, Logistics and Business Continuity platforms to deliver global, end-to-end visibility to supply chain risk to enable our clients to Think Bigger. We employ a unique combination of human expertise, artificial intelligence and proprietary data to deliver predictive insights to enable our clients to See Further. We combine data science, proprietary intelligence and multilingual specialists to monitor global risk and events in real-time to enable our clients to Act Sooner. We embed risk analytics into decision making during planning and execution across all functions and phases of our clients' supply chains to help them Get in Front of What's Ahead and turn risk into a competitive advantage.

