Given the Withhold Release Order (WRO) and the potential anti-circumvention tariff challenges, U.S. module supply risk is material, the analyst firm said in a note to clients.From pv magazine USA Solar analyst firm Roth Capital Partners said in a note to clients that it believes LONGi may be the next module manufacturer to be the subject of U.S. Customs and Border Protection action under a Withhold Release Order (WRO) issued in June. "While detainment appears to have not yet happened, we believe it is imminent," Roth said in a note obtained by pv magazine. The note said that LONGi had been informed ...

