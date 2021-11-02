New America Energy Corp.: New America Appoints David Fair as CEO

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE/ November 2, 2021 / New America Energy Corp. (OTC PINK CURRENT:NECA), name to be changed to "Third Bench", an industry leader in Kitchen & Bathroom cabinetry and countertops.

Third Bench is pleased to announce the appointment of David Fair as the Chief Executive Officer of New America Energy Corp. and the stepping down of Jeff Canouse from his role as the Chief Executive Officer. David Fair comes to New America Energy Corp. while servicing as the current CEO of Third Bench Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of New America Energy Corp. David has an extensive career as an executive, corporate strategist, and executing M&A transactions.

Third Bench, CEO David Fair states, "I am thrilled to be taking on a leadership role as the CEO of Third Bench and NECA. My passion for strategy, leadership, and the construction industry have taken me many places over the last several years and as CEO I look forward to growing NECA into a national leader in the cabinetry space."

Jeff Canouse, NECA CEO, responded, "It has been my honor to be the CEO of NECA for many years. I believe that appointing David Fair CEO of NECA after the merger with Third Bench is a great move for the company and it will be a very positive outcome for the shareholders of NECA."

About Third Bench Holdings, LLC

THIRD BENCH Holdings is a holding company for five subsidiary companies operating as an architectural millwork and dealers in the cabinetry, kitchen and bath areas. THIRD BENCH, through its subsidiary companies, offers products in several categories: Residential Cabinets and countertops and commercial millwork throughout the Western U.S. for customers from California to Texas. THIRD BENCH also provides installation services as a part of its vertical offering. The company provides its products and services through its architectural millwork and retail facilities, currently located in Albuquerque and Las Cruces, New Mexico and Tucson, Arizona. Third Bench employs over 140 people and had revenue operations in excess of $19 million in 2020. Third Bench is on a run rate of over $28.0 million for 2021 and is cash flow positive. These projections have been provided by management and do not include the additional acquisitions that are currently under review.

About New America Energy Corp.

