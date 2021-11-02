Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH / LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.
Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after the markets close.
To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy211112WVzodpnE.html
The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations
About the Company
CVH was founded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A., and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.
