Cablevision Holding S.A.: Cablevisión Holding S.A. To Host Webcast Presentation To Discuss Third Quarter 2021 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2021 / Cablevisión Holding S.A. (BCBA:CVH / LSE:CVH) will host a webcast presentation on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time (12:00pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Nine Months and Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, after the markets close.

To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cvhsy211112WVzodpnE.html

The webcast presentation will also be available at: https://www.cablevisionholding.com/Investors/Presentations

About the Company

CVH was founded as corporate spinoff from Grupo Clarín S.A., and it is the first Argentine holding company that engages in the development of infrastructure and the provision of convergent telecommunications services, focusing on the country and the region. The companies, products and brands that depend on Cablevisión Holding are big names in the telecommunications and content distribution industries. They specialize in the provision of cable TV, broadband and mobile communications services.

In Buenos Aires: In London In New York Cablevisión Holding S.A Jasford IR Fig Corporate Communications Samantha Olivieri, Head of Investor Relations

Valentina López, Sr. Investor Relations Analyst

Tel: (+54 11) 4309 3417

Email: ir@cvh.com.ar Alex Money

Tel: +44 20 3289 5300

Email: alex@jasford.com Camilla Ferreira/Marcella Ewerton

Tel: +1 917 691 4047

Email: fig@fig.ooo www.cvh.com.ar

SOURCE: Cablevision Holding S.A.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670822/Cablevisin-Holding-SA-To-Host-Webcast-Presentation-To-Discuss-Third-Quarter-2021-Results