As world leaders and government officials convene in Glasgow to address climate change, NuScale Power and Nuclearelectrica will sign a teaming agreement to advance clean energy solutions in Europe

At the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), U.S. President of the United States Joe Biden and Romania's President Klaus Iohannis highlighted today that NuScale Power and Romania's S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A., plan to build a "first-of-a-kind" small modular reactor (SMR) plant in Romania in partnership with U.S. NuScale Power, bringing the latest civil nuclear technology to a critical part of Europe. This cooperation builds upon the intergovernmental agreement signed by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Romanian Ministry of Energy.

As world leaders, government officials, non-governmental organizations, and scientists convene in Glasgow, Scotland to raise global climate ambition at this year's United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), NuScale Power, the first and only small modular reactor to receive design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Nuclearelectrica, the Romanian nuclear energy producer, will team up advance clean nuclear technology in Romania. Following the partnership, Romania has the potential to accommodate the first deployment of SMRs in Europe.

Romania's Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu, NuScale Power Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Hopkins, Nuclearelectrica Chief Executive Officer Cosmin Ghita, U.S. Department of State's Justin Friedman, will provide remarks during the event. Additional government officials from the United States and Romania will also be in attendance.

The partnership between Nuclearelectrica and NuScale comes at a pivotal time as senior government policymakers from around the world discuss the urgency of accelerating the clean energy transition. NuScale's SMRs can support international climate goals to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change while strengthening global prosperity.

In 2019, NuScale and Nuclearelectrica signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to evaluate the development, licensing and construction of a NuScale SMR in Romania.

In August 2020, NuScale made history as the first and only SMR to receive design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission- a crucial step towards the construction and deployment of this SMR technology. The company maintains strong program momentum toward commercialization of its SMR technology, including supply chain development, standard plant design, planning of plant delivery activities, and startup and commissioning plans.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale's scalable design-power plants that can house up to four, six, or 12 individual power modules-offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 70-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. Visit NuScale Power's website

About Nuclearelectrica

The National Company "Nuclearelectrica" S.A. is the national Romanian company producing electricity, heat and nuclear fuel, for more than 25 years operations experience. The company operates under the authority of the Romanian Ministry of Energy, the state holding 82.49% of shares and other shareholders, 17.50%, after the listing of the company on the stock exchange in 2013.

Cernavoda NPP Branch operates two CANDU nuclear units, which are two of the most performant units among more than 400 nuclear power plants in the world, a nuclear fuel factory and is in the process of achieving an integrated fuel cycle by acquiring an uranium concentrate processing line to support the company's long-term investment projects. Nuclearelectrica has a major role at the national level, contributing over 18% of nuclear energy in total energy production and 33% in total CO2-free energy production in Romania.

