PGS ASA: Acquisition Starts on Sarawak MC3D Survey

The Ramform Sovereign (PGS) commenced acquisition of a MultiClient 3D survey in the Sarawak Basin, Malaysia on behalf of the seismic consortium comprising PGS, TGS and WesternGeco.



The prefunded MC3D survey over ca 8500 sq. km targets the West Luconia province of Sarawak. This area consists of Tertiary clastic and carbonate targets similar to Sabah, being part of the greater northwest Borneo Sundaland geological province.

PGS seismic vessel Ramform Sovereign is towing an innovative wide-tow source, a broadband multisensor GeoStreamer configuration of 14 streamers each 8025m long and with a streamer separation of 93.75m, tailored to the targets and water depths in the area.

The acreage covered in this survey is included in the Malaysia Bid Round 2021 along with other open blocks. Fast-track results will be delivered for early block evaluation.

This is the first phase of a multi-year contract awarded by Petronas in 2020 to the Sabah-Sarawak seismic consortium, through competitive bidding to acquire and process up to 105 000 sq. km of MultiClient 3D data over a 5-year period in the Sarawak Basin.

For more information about the Sarawak Phase 1 acquisition, or future coverage within the Sarawak MC3D Award Area, please contact ap.info@pgs.com.

