POXEL SA (Euronext POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders, today announced its participation at upcoming investor and scientific conferences in November 2021.

AASLD The Liver Meeting (virtual)

Date: November 12-15, 2021

Poxel will present a poster entitled: "FIB-4 score as a predictive factor of advanced liver fibrosis should be adapted according to type 2 diabetes status: screening data from DESTINY-1 (PXL065) phase 2 study."

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (in-person and virtual)

Date: November 16-19, 2021

London, UK

Poxel management team members will be available for one-to-one in-person meetings on November 16-17, 2021, and for virtual meetings on November 18, 2021.

Thomas Kuhn, CEO, will present on November 16, 2021 at 1:00pm GMT 8:00 am ET.

5th Annual NASH Summit (virtual)

Date: November 29 December 2, 2021

David Moller, Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), will participate and present at this conference.

As part of increasing its focus on rare diseases and on X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), a severe orphan neurometabolic disease with no approved therapies, Poxel will also be represented at the following events:

ALD Connect Annual Meeting (virtual)

Date: November 12-13, 2021

David Moller, Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), will participate and present at this conference Poxel programs targeting adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD).

Alex The Leukodystrophy CharityDigital Community Weekend 2021 (virtual)

Date: November 20-21, 2021

David Moller, Executive Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), will present Poxel programs targeting adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD).

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. Poxel has clinical and earlier-stage programs from its adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator and deuterated TZD platforms targeting chronic and rare metabolic diseases. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) is in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). PXL770, a first-in-class direct AMPK activator, has successfully completed a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial for the treatment of NASH, which met its objectivesFor the rare inherited metabolic disorder, adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD), the company intends to initiate Phase 2a proof of concept studies with PXL065 and PXL770 in patients with adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class lead product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, has been approved and launched for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan Poxel expects to receive sales-based payments and royalties from Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan and nine other Southeast Asian countries. The Company intends to generate further growth through strategic partnerships and pipeline development. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

www.poxelpharma.com

