GlobeNewswire
03.11.2021 | 07:41
UAB Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I: Capitalica fund successfully issued bonds amounting to EUR 5 million to finance the Verde project in Riga

Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I, which is managed by the SBA Group's
investment management company Capitalica Asset Management, has successfully
completed its placement of a public bond issue launched in 2020. During
October, an additional 5 million euros' worth of bonds issue was placed at a
yield of 5.5%, bringing the total value of the issue to 8 million euros. In
total, the Verde project has already raised 13 million euros through bonds. 

"The strategy to be the first on the capital market to offer the opportunity to
invest in bonds tied to business centres has proven amply justified. Massive
investor interest and the successful distribution of bonds is testament to
trust in Verde, the greenest project in Riga, as well as the prospects of the
Latvian capital. The project's clearly visible progress also drives investor
demand for these securities. All nine of the first building's floors have
already been completed, and negotiations with a significant number of upcoming
tenants have reached their final stage," Capitalica Asset Management CEO
Andrius Barštys says. 

According to him, the bonds dedicated to Verde were of interest to both
individual and professional institutional investors. The success of the
distribution also encouraged other participants in the market to follow suit.
This opens new opportunities for investors, increases developers' financing
diversification, and concurrently contributes to the development of the
Lithuanian capital market. The second stage of the Capitalica Baltic Real
Estate Fund I bond issue was organized by AB Šiauliu Bankas. 

"The vast interests in this issue proved that investors are attracted by
exclusive business centre projects, which generate stable returns and which are
implemented by reliable, openly communicating developers who maintain a clear
vision. The demand for real estate developers' securities is further boosted by
high inflation because funds that are not invested tend to lose value. Bonds
offer possibilities to retain and grow one's capital," AB Šiauliu Bankas
Markets & Treasury Department director Tomas Varenbergas says. 

Last year, during the first stage Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I raised 3
million euros at an annual yield of 6.5 per cent. In total, Capitalica Asset
Management fund has successfully placed two bond issues totaling 13 million
euros. 

Capitalica Asset Management fund will direct the funds obtained through bonds
to finance the currently under development green concept office complex in
central Riga. The halfway completed class A business centre, including
underground parking, will span a combined floorspace of 45 thousand square
metres and is expected to draw around 65 million euros in investment. This will
be one of the largest office complexes in the Latvian capital. 

The office complex Verde's construction drew a 22 million euro loan from the
European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved financing from the climate
change combatting investment package because the business centre is planned as
a nearly zero-energy building. 

Capitalica Asset Management's fund signed a 49 million euro general contracting
agreement last October with the contracting competition's winner, the Latvian
construction company Velve. As a result, construction work on the exclusive
design Verde office complex, which is being built based on the BREEAM Excellent
standard, is already well on its way, with all nine of the first building's
storeys completed already. The first stage of construction work is expected to
be completed in the second half of 2022, while the complex should be fully
completed in 2023. 

Capitalica Asset Management, an SBA Group company engaged in managing
commercial real estate in the Baltic States, manages Capitalica Baltic Real
Estate Fund I. The fund owns the business centre 135 in Vilnius, the business
centre Kauno Dokas in Kaunas and the shopping centre Luize in Klaipeda. The
controlling stake (70%) in Capitalica Asset Management, which was acquired in
2016, is held by SBA, one of the largest Lithuanian capital business groups,
and another 30% is owned by A. Barštys's company Fox Holdings. 

For more information:

Andrius Barštys

CEO of Capitalica Asset Management

Andrius.Barstys@capitalica.lt

+370 612 30260
