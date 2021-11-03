A private collection comprising internationally renowned and up and coming artists in your own personal art gallery need not be a dream any longer, thanks to KULTURA, an online art platform and its Artificial Intelligence assistant.

KULTURA.art allows you to virtually travel the world to choose and curate your own unique online art collection that can be publicly shared.

Hosting more than 20,000 works of art from over 2,700 artists in more than 100,000 3D parallel galleries, thanks to DAISY, the AI powering KULTURA, you can find what you like without spending hours looking at what you don't like.

DAISY is based on a unique dataset of millions of interactions between people and artworks. It generates personal recommendations based on behaviour and KULTURA's growing collection and its art-matching capabilities get better over time.

Designed to help users easily discover new art, create and share high resolution collections, and enjoy them in beautiful 3D virtual spaces, KULTURA is also a place for artists to showcase their work and have it promoted intelligently through AI.

For the first time, thousands of artists from across the world can for free be discovered, enjoyed and shared anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. The social media element of KULTURA means friends near and far can come together to discuss and appreciate collections, or discover new stories about art and artists.

KULTURA.art was founded by London-based start-up KULTURA ex Machina which is led by Yarden Yaroshevski, who wants to democratise art and make it both more sociable and appealing.

He says: "Platforms like Spotify make music more accessible, while Netflix gives us access to hundreds of shows. What the world lacks is a smart, easy to use, dedicated way to enjoy what should be a part of everyone's life art."

The platform has been piloted by Birmingham Museums Trust. Linda Spurdle, Digital Development Manager, says: "The pandemic could have held the collections at BMAG captive, locked up and away from an audience. KULTURA unlocked a world of access to BMAG, which ultimately helped raise awareness for both the trust and the artists behind the art."

Search classical works, discover new art, collect, curate and share your galleries art appreciation really couldn't be easier: https://kultura.art/

