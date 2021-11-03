aiMotive: Nextchip licenses aiWare4 for their Apache6 automotive domain processor

Nextchip have licensed aiMotive's latest aiWare4 NPU hardware IP for their next-generation ASIL-B compliant SoC for AVP and other challenging automotive applications

BUDAPEST, Hungary and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aiMotive, one of the world's leading suppliers of scalable modular automated driving technologies and Nextchip Co., Ltd., a dedicated automotive vision technology company, today announced that Nextchip has licensed aiMotive's latest generation aiWare4 hardware IP to deliver the CNN acceleration for their next-generation Apache6 SoC (System on Chip). Designed for centralized domain processors targeting AVP (Automated Valet Parking) and other demanding automotive processing applications, Apache6 combines advanced CPU, GPU, ISP and NPU processors with a rich set of interfaces to enable easy integration into a wide range of OEM and Tier1 hardware platforms while also offering an elegant software and hardware upgrade path from their highly successful Apache5 Imaging Edge Processor.



"We are delighted to extend and deepen our relationship with aiMotive for Apache6," said Young Jun Yoo, CMO at Nextchip. "Our engineering teams have developed a close working relationship, enabling us to fully benefit not only from the aiWare hardware IP but the broader AI software, system and algorithm expertise of aiMotive. Our SoCs have been focusing on delivering reliable, compact, and affordable solutions. With aiMotive's expertise, we can make our SoCs more powerful while also optimizing our customer-friendly AI-development environment."

The Apache6 SoC is a fully ASIL-B compliant, cost-effective SoC targeting advanced automotive vision and domain/zone controller applications, featuring quad-core Arm v8 64-bit CPUs alongside an Arm Mali GPU, Nextchip's advanced multi-channel ISP, and aiMotive's aiWare4 NPU technology. The chip is designed to be certified to full AEC-Q100 Grade 2 and certified to full ASIL-B. The latest aiWare4 NPU from aiMotive features the industry's highest efficiency of up to 98% when executing complex CNN workloads, while incorporating many new features including an upgraded on-chip memory architecture, more sophisticated wavefront-based scheduling, and a range of advanced hardware safety features to ease the task of achieving ASIL-B compliance. Thanks to the software compatibility between aiWare on Apache5 and Apache6, a common toolchain will be used for both devices, ensuring that CNNs optimized for Apache5 will migrate with minimum effort to Apache6.

"We are proud that Nextchip has recognized our value in helping them optimize the AI capabilities of Apache5 for their customers and partners by licensing aiWare4 for Apache6," said Arnaud Lagandre, CCO for aiMotive. "This latest significant expansion of our relationship with both Nextchip and their growing ecosystem of software partners demonstrates that aiWare is a great production-proven NPU technology, capable of achieving automotive-grade qualification with full ASIL-B compliance."

Nextchip is now accepting enquiries for lead automotive customers for its Apache6 SoC and continues to accept them for its Apache5 SoC.