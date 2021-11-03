- (PLX AI) - Vestas shares fell 10%, although they bounced off earlier lows, after the company posted a weak third-quarter earnings report and cut guidance.
- • Vestas Q3 adjusted EBIT and margin were below expectations, while revenue came out ahead
- • The revenue beat was mainly led by offshore equipment sales of EUR 1.2 billion (85% ahead of consensus) and service of EUR 617 million (4.4% ahead of consensus), while onshore equipment sales were 6% below expectations at EUR 3.7 billion
- • Offshore did provide some support, but not enough to compensate for weak onshore business, Carnegie said
- • Outlook FY adj. EBIT margin 4%, cut from 5-7% previously
- • The new guidance implies a 25-30% cut to consensus EBIT for the year, analysts said
- • Cost inflation and supply challenges were known headwinds, but they had a much larger impact than expected, SEB said
VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de