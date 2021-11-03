ZetaDisplay AB: ZETADISPLAY WINS 6-YEAR PUBLIC TENDER FOR FLTYTOGET - NORWEGIAN AIRPORT EXPRESS

Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) announces that the company has signed a new delivery agreement with Flytoget A/S. The 6 yearcontract starts in 2022 consisting of full-service deliveries in technology, software, development and support of Digital Signage and DOOH (Digital Out of Home) solutions.



"We are incredibly pleased to be chosen in strong competition as Flytoget's long-term partner for the further development of their Digital Signage solution. This is also proof of our solid delivery quality in the Public Information & Transport sector, but also our growing capacity and key expertise in DOOH - Digital "Out of Home. Our DOOH services and solutions are currently developing rapidly and we are winning new business in all markets. We are now looking forward to 6 exciting years together with Flytoget, which is one of the most innovative and forward thinking players in Public Airport Railway Transport." comments CEO Per Mandorf.

In recent years, ZetaDisplay has successfully further developed advanced software, services and solutions in Digital Signage with several additions for the growing DOOH (Digital Out of Home) market. In line with the recently launched global rollout of ZetaDisplay's new software platform, demand for advanced Digital Signage solutions in combination with DOOH is expected to steadily increase. The market for Digital Signage and DOOH is growing and several customers are now actively looking for further development of their digital business.

AboutFlytoget - Airport Express



Flytoget - Airport Express is Norway's only existing high -speed train, and today offers modern and comfortable high -speed transports between Oslo Airport at Gardermoen and several stops in the greater Oslo area. The air train was established following a decision by the Norwegian parliament in 1992. Thereafter, work began on a new high -speed railway between Oslo and Gardermoen. The first trains rolled in 1999 and in 2019 Flytoget transported 6.7 million passengers. Flytoget has always been at the forefront of international innovation, service and development and as recently as 2018, Flytoget won an award in the GARA

