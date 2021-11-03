Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Engages Terraquest to Perform Geophysical Survey and Appoints Vice President, Finance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (OTCQB:SWLFF)(TSXV:SWLF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a high resolution aeromagnetic, radiometric and matrix electro magnetic geophysical survey on the Ana Maria property. The Ana Maria Property is located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha).

A total of 1,800 line kilometers will be flown over the entire property, as well as adjacent areas where Silver Wolf has submitted an application to the Mexican Public Registry of Mining to expand its land package, and to identify different anomalies on the property. There have been no previous geophysical surveys performed on the property. The survey will be performed by Terraquest Ltd, a geophysical company established in 1984, that has completed surveys for notable companies such as Teck, Rio Tinto, and De Beers.

"The geophysics represents an important step in our targeting process before we start drilling" said Peter Latta, President, Silver Wolf. "We will use the maps generated from this airborne survey and overlay them with the grade contour maps we've generated as well as the detailed topographic maps made from the ongoing field work. This will form the basis for prioritizing the initial drill program which we look forward to kicking off in Q1 2022. We are excited to work with Terraquest and use the data generated to help make a potentially significant discovery at the Ana Maria Project".

Ana Maria Exploration Work

The main focus of the mapping and sampling to date has been on the Ana Maria Central claim group as a skarn structure has been identified outcropping on surface with widths ranging from 0.5 - 60 m along the 4.1 km long contact. In addition, the lower claim hosts structures that are consistent with the carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) model and displays mineralization that may be related to the intrusive which warrant further investigation. A detailed list of the work performed at the property to date, as well as recent results from our sampling program, can be viewed on our website at Silverwolf.com/news releases. In summary, the Silver Wolf team has been following the plan laid out in the NI 43-101 technical report as filed on SEDAR. Updates will be provided as the information becomes available.

Corporate Update

Silver Wolf is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rodney Stevens as Vice President, Finance for the Company, subject to any required regulatory approvals. Mr. Stevens is a Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") charter holder with over a decade of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc. and subsequently as a merchant and investment banker. While at Salman Partners, he became a top-rated analyst by StarMine on July 17, 2007 for the metals and mining industry. Mr. Stevens was also a Portfolio Manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and mergers and acquisitions activities worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

Peter Latta also stated, "I'm excited to expand our team with the addition of Rodney. He is a seasoned analyst in the silver space and his experience will be a big asset to Silver Wolf as we grow the company."

Qualified Person

Mr. Garth Kirkham P. Geo., Independent Consultant for Silver Wolf, is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

