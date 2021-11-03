Ondas Holdings. Inc.: American Robotics Names Leading Technology Executive, Christopher Norman, as Vice President of Engineering

Christopher Norman, formerly Vice President of Engineering at Accion Systems and CyPhy Works, joins American Robotics to oversee engineering team and product development

NANTUCKET and MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that American Robotics has appointed Christopher Norman as its Vice President of Engineering. Prior to taking the role at American Robotics, Norman served as Vice President of Engineering at Accion Systems Inc. Mr. Norman brings a long history of leadership experience within the technology space, specializing in new product development of complex electro-mechanical systems. In his new role at American Robotics, Norman will oversee the company's engineering team developing high-performance robotics systems including the Scout System, and will lead product development.

"American Robotics is expanding rapidly as a company, while revolutionizing the way we approach industrial drone solutions and data collection with the Scout System. From an industry standpoint, we believe we are just at the beginning of what this technology can achieve and the major impacts that it can have on a global scale, so it's a very exciting time to come on board," said Mr. Norman. "I am looking forward to working with this talented team, and further developing and exploring the capabilities of the Scout System."

Mr. Norman has over 25 years of extensive experience within engineering and robotics. In his most recent role at Accion Systems, he led engineering, manufacturing and mission assurance developing revolutionary electric propulsion technology to enhance spacecraft capabilities within and beyond Earth's orbit. Previously, Mr. Norman also served as Vice President of Engineering and Operations at CyPhy Works Inc., developing innovative unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for government and commercial customers. CyPhy Works was funded by institutional investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners and Lux Capital, and his team developed drones that passed Army testing and were deployed in operations.

"We're thrilled to officially welcome Chris to the American Robotics team," said Reese Mozer, CEO and co-founder of American Robotics. "Chris will play a key role in streamlining the development and delivery of the Scout System, while managing and building our talented team of engineers. We know his expertise and knowledge of the industry will provide tremendous value as we move into the next phase of growth for the company."

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless, drone and automated data solutions through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"). Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. American Robotics designs, develops, and markets industrial drone solutions for rugged, real-world environments. AR's Scout System is a highly automated, AI-powered drone system capable of continuous, remote operation and is marketed as a "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution service under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. The Scout System is the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site. Ondas Networks and American Robotics together provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities.

For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Chelsea Higgins

BIGfish Communications for American Robotics

americanrobotics@bigfishpr.com

617.713.3800

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670907/American-Robotics-Names-Leading-Technology-Executive-Christopher-Norman-as-Vice-President-of-Engineering