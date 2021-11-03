Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Advisors Living, the rapidly growing residential real estate brokerage for Greater Boston, has added 15 new sales agents to its team of professionals since the end of summer, Advisors Living President Merit McIntyre said today.

Advisors Living has added 30 new residential agents since the beginning of 2021 and continues to grow.

Advisors Living last month announced the opening of a new brokerage in Canton, MA, joining its office in the Back Bay, and other new offices are pending this year.

ABOUT ADVISORS LIVING AND BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS

Advisors Living is a residential real estate platform associated with Boston Realty Advisors. BRA is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with an integrated team of highly experienced and entrepreneurial professionals, with capabilities including tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, and property consulting as well as financing activities. Boston Realty Advisors is the largest Boston-based independent commercial real estate and consulting firm. For more information, please go to www.advisors.com or www.bradvisors.com.

