Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
03.11.2021 | 13:08
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.: TLD3 Announces Hiring of Securities Law Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / TLD3 is pleased to announce the engagement of Brunson Chandler & Jones PLLC as legal counsel. Brunson Chandler & Jones represents businesses and business owners in a variety of corporate and related legal matters, including financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, securities reporting, regulatory compliance, public and private offerings. The firm also provides legal services in connection with strategic business planning, employment matters, and general business litigation. The firm has extensive experience representing development-stage companies from conception, initial organization, capitalization, through growth, completion of secondary equity and debt offerings, to strategic liquidation.

About TLD3 Entertainment Group

TLD3 is a development company focused on the development, marketing and sale of digital entertainment products, services and apps globally.

CONTACT:
Gerald Baugh
(646) 983.6155
276 Fifth Avenue, Suite 704-885
New York, NY 10001
Email: Gerald.Baugh@tldecorp.com

SOURCE: TLD3 Entertainment Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670902/TLD3-Announces-Hiring-of-Securities-Law-Firm

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.