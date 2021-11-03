~ Holy Crap Breakfast Cereals are now available in a 1-kilogram bag ~

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Plant&Co" or the "Company"), a modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods, is pleased to announce a new large format1-kilogram bag is now available.

Due to growing demand from new and loyal customers, Holy Crap is offering the Apple Cinnamon, Natural (Skinny B), Blueberry Apple, and the recently introduced Mango Coconut recipes in our more eco-friendly 1-kilogram bag. Distribution of the 1kg product range will build over the coming months, and for those interested in purchasing today, they can buy online at www.HolyCrap.com, www.Amazon.ca, and soon to be available on www.Amazon.com.



"In addition to our current pack sizes, we are introducing a large format package (1 kg) to provide our loyal, and new, Holy Crap customers with more size options," said Donna Reddy, President of Plant&Co. "The introduction of our new 1 kg bag allows those customers who love a specific flavour of our breakfast cereal to enjoy their favorite cereal in a format that is more eco-friendly. Many of our customers are also looking for ways to minimize their packaging consumption and reduce their carbon footprint and we are committed to listening to our consumers with the ultimate goal of striving to make them feel good inside and out."

Holy Crap comes in five delicious flavours, all of which contain certified organic, non-gmo, kosher and gluten free ingredients, such as hemp, buckwheat and chia seeds, and gluten-free oats. Apple Cinnamon, Natural (Skinny B), Blueberry Apple, Maple + Gluten-Free Oats, and Mango Coconut are tasty, nutrient dense breakfast cereals which are high in fiber, and are free from the top 9 allergens and free from any additives like added flavors, preservatives, chemicals, color, salt, or oils.

Holy Crap has built a successful distribution model allowing consumers to find Holy Crap in many well-known Canadian retailers such as Organic Garage, Sobeys, Save-On-Foods, London Drugs, Whole Foods, Safeway, Natures Fare, Choices Market, Nature's Emporium, IGA, Calgary Co-Op, Big Carrot, Ambrosia, YamChops to name just a few, with more stores to come! Holy Crap also has a loyal consumer following in many independent grocery stores. You can also find Holy Crap online at www.well.ca, www.spud.ca www.legendshaul.com, www.holycrap.com, www.yamchops.com, and www.amazon.ca.

In addition to offering a convenient and quick breakfast option, breakfast cereals have also become a popular snacking option due to home seclusion. As many consumers have had their routines disrupted by new work at home schedules, mealtimes have also become irregular pushing them to reach for easy to prepare snacking options.

According to a recent analyst report by Market Data Forecast, the North American breakfast cereal market is expected to grow from $15.8 billion in 2020 to $19.4 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. Growing adoption of convenience foods and rising health consciousness are likely to augment the demand for breakfast cereals over the forecast period. Furthermore, consciousness among people to consume healthy products also plays a vital role in generating demand. Rising awareness among people in emerging economies regarding health benefits associated with breakfast cereals is poised to create ample opportunities for new market entrants.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Foods Inc.'s mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Its great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind. For more information on the healthy and high-quality breakfast cereals visit: www.HolyCrap.com.

About Plant&Co

Plant&Co. Brands Ltd. (CSE: VEGN) (FSE: VGP) (OTCQB: VGANF) is modern health and wellness company curating delicious plant-based foods. It offers a growing number of products through two leading plant-based brands Holy Crap Foods Inc. and YamChops, the vegan butcher. For more information please visit: www.HolyCrap.comwww.YamChops.com www.PlantandCo.com.

