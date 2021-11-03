Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 03-Nov-2021 / 12:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: November 2, 2021

The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 770,180,000 with a maturity of 178 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of 02.11.2021 . 

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit      TRY                           TRY 
Limit          30,000,000,000                      20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security  Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities       Dept Securities 
Type 
Sale Type        Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified   Public Offering-Sale To Qualified 
            Investors                        Investor 
Domestic / Overseas   Domestic                         Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Bill 
Maturity Date                  29.04.2022 
Maturity (Day)                 178 
Interest Rate Type               Discounted 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TRFGRAN42218 
Starting Date of Sale              01.11.2021 
Ending Date of Sale               01.11.2021 
Maturity Starting Date             02.11.2021 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 770.180.000 
Coupon Number                    0 
Redemption Date                 29.04.2022 
Payment Date                  29.04.2022

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 125861 
EQS News ID:  1245787 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245787&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 08:36 ET (12:36 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
