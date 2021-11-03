DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 03-Nov-2021 / 12:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: November 2, 2021

The issuance of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 770,180,000 with a maturity of 178 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of 02.11.2021 .

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Type Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investors Investor Domestic / Overseas Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill Maturity Date 29.04.2022 Maturity (Day) 178 Interest Rate Type Discounted Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN42218 Starting Date of Sale 01.11.2021 Ending Date of Sale 01.11.2021 Maturity Starting Date 02.11.2021 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 770.180.000 Coupon Number 0 Redemption Date 29.04.2022 Payment Date 29.04.2022

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 125861 EQS News ID: 1245787 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245787&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 08:36 ET (12:36 GMT)