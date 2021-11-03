Rockhaven Resources Ltd.: Rockhaven Completes Up-Sized Drill Program at its Klaza Gold-Silver Project, Yukon

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Rockhaven Resources Ltd. (TSXV:RK) ("Rockhaven") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the expanded 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned and road accessible Klaza property, located in the Dawson Range Gold Belt of southern Yukon.

The exploration program utilized up to three diamond drill rigs that completed a total of 14,256 m of drilling in 72 holes. The 2021 work program was designed to achieve the following objectives:

Addition of New Resources - 11 holes tested known structures that lie immediately adjacent to, but outside of the Klaza Deposit and the currently envisioned mine plan, as presented in the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (See PEA Press Release dated July 13, 2020). These targets include portions of the Central BRX and Eastern Klaza zones, where widely spaced drill holes had previously returned encouraging results.

- 11 holes tested known structures that lie immediately adjacent to, but outside of the Klaza Deposit and the currently envisioned mine plan, as presented in the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (See PEA Press Release dated July 13, 2020). These targets include portions of the Central BRX and Eastern Klaza zones, where widely spaced drill holes had previously returned encouraging results. Further Definition of Resources - 31 holes were completed to assist in the upgrading of inferred resources to indicated resources. These holes are the first phase of a comprehensive in-fill drill program that is scheduled to be completed in 2022, transitioning the project towards a Pre-Feasibility Study.

- 31 holes were completed to assist in the upgrading of inferred resources to indicated resources. These holes are the first phase of a comprehensive in-fill drill program that is scheduled to be completed in 2022, transitioning the project towards a Pre-Feasibility Study. Evaluation of Outside Targets - 30 holes were drilled to evaluate the resource potential of targets which lie outside of the immediate Klaza Deposit area, include the Rusk, Kelly Porphyry, Western BRX Extension and Western Chevron Zone target areas. Of note, the Rusk Target, discovered in 2020, was evaluated by 10 holes that tested the main structures at shallow depths over a 300m strike length.

- 30 holes were drilled to evaluate the resource potential of targets which lie outside of the immediate Klaza Deposit area, include the Rusk, Kelly Porphyry, Western BRX Extension and Western Chevron Zone target areas. Of note, the Rusk Target, discovered in 2020, was evaluated by 10 holes that tested the main structures at shallow depths over a 300m strike length. Metallurgy and Permitting Advancement - Samples were collected for metallurgical test work, including pre-concentration, flotation and concentrate optimization work will be conducted at a pre-feasibility level on material from the known deposit and preliminary test work will be done on core from new zones identified in 2021. Permitting-related studies continue with quarterly, ground and surface water sampling and weather monitoring.

"The 2021 program was designed to expand and up-grade the mineral resource base, collect material for advanced metallurgical test work, and continue the collection of data needed for permitting." stated Matt Turner, Rockhaven's CEO. "I would like to thank all employees, consultants and contractors for making the 2021 program a safe and successful exploration season at Klaza and encourage investors to watch for results over the course of the next few months."

Detailed maps showing the locations of completed drill holes can be viewed on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com. Results from the 2021 program will be released once assays have been received, compiled and evaluated.

Qualified Persons

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101.

About Rockhaven

Rockhaven Resources Ltd. is a well-funded explorer focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned, camp-scale Klaza Property, which hosts the Klaza Deposit and numerous lightly explored exploration targets. Rockhaven has completed a mineral resource estimate and a preliminary economic assessment on the Klaza deposit (see Klaza Property Technical Report with an effective date of July 10, 2020 and titled, "Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment Update for the Klaza Property, Yukon, Canada." which can be viewed at www.sedar.com under the Rockhaven profile or on the Rockhaven website at www.rockhavenresources.com).

Matthew Turner

President, CEO and Director

Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

T:604-687-2522

mturner@rockhavenresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information contained in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Rockhaven cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rockhaven. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and the results thereof, including the results of the recently completed drill program, the impact on mineral resource estimates, and the results of planned metallurgical programs, as well as the ability of Rockhaven to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Rockhaven's financial statements available under the Rockhaven profile at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Rockhaven undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Rockhaven Resources Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670977/Rockhaven-Completes-Up-Sized-Drill-Program-at-its-Klaza-Gold-Silver-Project-Yukon