Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - In an effort that will expand the Company's technology leadership, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has added Michael Wiley in a key position that will advise the board and leadership on acquisitions and the build-out of future technology capabilities.

In his more than 25 years of working in the Technology Industry at tech startups Cisco Systems, JPMorgan, Google, and F5 Networks, Inc. as Application CTO, Mr. Wiley has led many engineering teams, software, and product solutions at a massive scale. His extensive knowledge of cloud, mobile, and advanced applications will be a great addition to JZZ Technologies, Inc. He has also implemented products and engineering strategies for key industries ranging from non-profits, retail, service industries, emerging markets, and the financial sector. His guidance will be instrumental in leading and managing JZZ Technologies' corporate strategies and the ability to employ key technologies for its customers.

"We have been making tremendous progress as a company, and our initiatives have reached a point where we require a skilled and capable professional like Michael Wiley to advise on our technology strategies, capabilities and acquisitions," says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc.

"Mr. Wiley has an impressive background in building software and engineering organizations at hyper-scale, launching products, and building within many challenging market sectors. He brings a diverse set of talents to the table, along with a fantastic work ethic. His experience will be critical as we expand our digital properties and other ventures, particularly in advancing our technologies, acquisitions and further our market impact. We are fortunate to have Michael Wiley joining JZZ Technologies Inc. to help guide our team," Cardona added.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company rolling up projects and partnerships in two distinct business sectors that operate cohesively; its digital media business includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television (EyeOnTV) targeted at active adults 55+. The Company's other business is focused on strategic biotechnology and bioscience acquisitions related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for aging populations.

