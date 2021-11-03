Adventus.io, a SaaS-based international student recruitment marketplace with over 4,000+ recruitment agents and 1,300+ institution partners globally, has today launched a powerful data-driven analytics platform to help universities better understand the student acquisition funnel and unlock potential in their student pipeline.

There are more than 5 million international students worldwide, typically contributing to about 30-40% of a university's revenue. Adventus Drive gives institutions personalised and real-time data on the international student market, providing them with full control to influence every stage of the prospective student funnel.

Commenting on the release, Adventus.io Co-Founder and CEO Ryan Trainor said: "Our marketplace is directly being engaged by recruiters, students, and often parents, literally making an important decision about their educational future. So while institutions traditionally invest in top-of-the-funnel activities like Facebook and Google advertising, mid-funnel ventures like expos and open days, they've never had the ability to influence a captive audience at the end of the funnel until now. Adventus Drivegives institutions the ability to market to quality international students ready to apply."

Through COVID-19, universities have recognised the value of Adventus.io as they simply haven't been able to travel and physically connect with student recruitment agents. What the online marketplace has done well is reduce the cost of doing business, as it provides a single point of contact to manage thousands of agents, while ensuring all applications that come through are quality. Now more than ever, universities are seeking to diversify the student cohort nationalities and stray away from overreliance in a single source market.

Adventus Drive is a suite of marketplace solutions designed specifically to help institutions establish a strong pipeline of international students. Adventus Drive includes advanced analytic capability so that institutions can make data-driven decisions at every stage of the recruitment funnel and understand where they can make the most impact. This helps them track search results, course card views, applications submitted and conversions.

Adventus Drive also helps institutions better understand who their prospective students are and better diversify the student body with detailed student profiling including breaking down leads by age, gender, source country and application status.

"Until now, the student recruitment sector has been highly fragmented. By connecting all the data sources in one platform, institutions can not only digitise the process but better understand recruitment agent performance, understand where their student volume is coming from, who has the most successful applicants, and which regions are performing the best."

Adventus Drive also helps institutions understand the competitive landscape by comparing your institution's performance to others so they can see where you're excelling and where growth opportunities exist.

Furthermore, institutions can gain access to intelligent tools to proactively influence the network of vetted recruitment agents on the marketplace, efficiently and at scale in order to maximise relevant applications from key and emerging source markets.

"Seamlessly connecting institutions, education agents, and adjacent services to be able to find and transact with each other, without bias, is helping to democratise access to all universities for the agent and reduces the bias in the system so students can access more course inventory from more institutions," Trainor said.

Since launch, Adventus.io has raised more than USD$22 million, with the latest Series A round being supported by leading technology investment firms. The company has more than 4,000 agents on the platform and recorded over 800,000 searches conducted on the marketplace across 70,000+ courses from 1,300+ institutions globally.

Over 2021, Adventus.io has had a 90% application success rate and a 95% visa success rate. Adventus.io now has more than 350+ staff across 17 countries and is expanding into another 6 countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil and Spain..

About Adventus:

Adventus.io is an all-in-one international student recruitment marketplace. Connecting institutions, education agents, and adjacent services to be able to find and transact with each other. Seamlessly, reliably, and without bias. Adventus.io was founded in 2018 when we identified a fundamental problem in the international student market there was no efficient, reliable way for institutions, recruiters, and students to find and transact with each other. Facing significant growth over the next decade, this is a billion-dollar sector that was built on infrastructure that has surpassed its ability to serve them effectively. In an era of one-click everything, one of the biggest macro industries in the world still feels analog. This sent us on a journey to build a new marketplace, fit-for-purpose. Using technology as the engine for change. To remove barriers, uncertainty, and bias. To create reliable channels into leading and emerging markets. And open pathways everyone can trust will guide them in the right direction. This strategy has seen 1,300+ institutions, 4,000+ recruitment agents join the marketplace supported by 350+ passionate team members who share a vision to change the industry. More: https://adventus.io/

