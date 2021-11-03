DJ Petrofac Limited: TR-1 - Notification of shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: TR-1 - Notification of shareholding 03-Nov-2021 / 12:52 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B0H2K534

Issuer Name

PETROFAC LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

No

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

01-Nov-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Nov-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.081822 0.270773 0.352595 1219667 or reached Position of previous 2.649395 5.537905 8.187300 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0H2K534 283026 0.081820 US7164731033 6 0.000002 Sub Total 8.A 283032 0.081822%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 31/01/2022 N/A Cash 250000 0.072273 Swaps 29/07/2022 N/A Cash 448430 0.129637 Swaps 06/05/2025 N/A Cash 238205 0.068863 Sub Total 8.B2 936635 0.270773%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Bank of America America, Corporation National Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

No

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

03-Nov-2021

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

ISIN: GB00B0H2K534

