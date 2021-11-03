The new brand reinforces the company's commitment to the power of partnership and the infinite possibilities of scientific innovation

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company and leading CRO in preclinical and translational drug development services, today announced it has refreshed its corporate identity. The change represents a recognition that the company's spectrum of scientific expertise, from early-stage research and discovery to preclinical and translational research has evolved at a rapid pace and a need to reposition. The rebranding launch coincides with the company's fifteenth anniversary.

Armin Spura, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Crown Bioscience stated "We're proud of Crown Bioscience's innovations and accomplishments in our fifteen-year history of empowering our customers to improve human health. Recognizing the necessity for agility to accurately address our customers' needs, but without ever compromising quality, our new brand reflects the core of who we are: the power of partnership and innovation to transform drug discovery and development."

The rebrand comes in the wake of numerous investments and expansion across the business including the recent acquisition of OcellO BV in May of 2021. It is intended to better position the company as it continues its market leading growth trajectory.

The new living brand contains several major elements:

A focus on 'The Power of Partnership', that Crown Bioscience partners with customers and research institutions to fuel the infinite possibilities of drug discovery, and scientific advancement.

A new visual identity, showcasing an infinity symbol, which reflects the shared journey of discovery, and symbolizes the company's dedication to continuously meet and exceed customer needs. The mark also encapsulates the infinite possibilities that innovation, quality, expertise, and customer focus will create in the world of science and healthcare.

"Our new brand is a living representation of our partnerships and the infinite possibilities for science and collaboration to transform the future of scientific discovery" said Gavin Cooper, Executive Director of Marketing, Crown Bioscience. "It reflects the shared journey that that we enter into with our customers, a journey that we hope will accelerate the advancement of new and novel therapies."

As part of the rebrand, Crown Bioscience launched a new website, reflective of the new visual identity: https://www.crownbio.com

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract research organization (CRO) providing preclinical and translational platforms to advance oncology, immuno-oncology, and immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company is the only preclinical CRO to provide tumor organoid services utilizing HUB technology and has the world's largest commercially available PDX collection. Crown Bioscience helps to deliver superior drug candidates to ensure that patients get the right treatment at the right time. Founded in 2006, Crown Bioscience has nine facilities in the US, Europe, and Asia. Find out more: www.crownbio.com.

