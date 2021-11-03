FCMC allows AS "AB CITY" to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "Olainfarm" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on November 2, 2021 decided to allow AS "AB CITY" (registration no. 40203174414, legal address - Ganibu dambis 24d, Riga, LV-1005) to announce a mandatory takeover bid for shares of the AS "Olainfarm" (registration no. 40003007246, legal address - Rupnicu 5, Olaine, Olaines parish, LV-2114). 1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "Olainfarm" (Target company): Offerer - AS "AB CITY" (registration no. 40203174414, legal address - Ganibu dambis 24D, Riga, LV-1005). According to the information provided in the prospectus, AS "AB CITY" on the basis of direct and indirect participation has acquired voting rights arising from the 6 928 179 AS "Olainfarm" shares, which corresponds to 49.19% of the total number of the company shares. In accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 66 part (4) point 2, Offerer shall announce a mandaotry takeover bid on behalf of the following shareholders, who on October 14, 2021 Extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Target company voted "for" exclusion of the shares of the Target company from the regulated market and authorized Offerer to announce mandatory takeover bid: 1.1. Nika Saveljeva, who owns 1 265 107 shares of the Target company, which constitutes 8,98% of the total voting shares; 1.2. Anna Emilija Maligina, who owns 1 263 693 shares of the Target company, which constitutes 8,97% of the total voting shares; 1.3. AS "RIGAS FARMACEITISKA FABRIKA" (registration no. 40003000765, legal address - Ozolu 10, Riga, LV-1005), which owns 151 384 shares of the Target company, which constitutes 1,07% of the total voting shares; 1.4. OLFIM OÜ (registration No. 14601045, legal address - Männimäe, Pudisoo küla Kuusalu vald, Harju maakond 74626, Estonia), which owns 1 263 718 shares of the Target company, which constitutes 8,97% of the total voting shares 2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 9.26 EUR. 3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting on the next working day when Offerer in accordance with the Law on the Financial Instruments Market Article 73 part (4) will publish official announcement in the official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid of AS "Olainfarm" in Latvian. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1024483