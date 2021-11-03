Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - Alto Verde Copper Inc. ("Alto Verde" or the "Company"), a private copper-focused mineral exploration company, is pleased to announce that Mr. Mike Ciricillo is joining the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Ciricillo is a seasoned mining executive with almost 30 years of operational and project experience, having lived and worked on 5 continents.

He began his career at INCO Ltd in Canada and later joined Phelps Dodge, which was acquired by Freeport-McMoRan. There he served in positions of increasing responsibility in the United States, Chile, The Netherlands, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). In the DRC, Mike served as President of Freeport-McMoRan Africa and spent 5 years at Tenke Fungurume from the construction phase into the operations phase. In 2014, Mike joined Glencore as Head of Copper Operations in Peru, followed by the role of Head of Copper Smelting Operations, and eventually, he was elevated to the role as Head of Glencore's Worldwide Copper Assets.

"We are very pleased to have Mike join us at Alto Verde Copper. As a seasoned mine builder and operator, he has a wealth of knowledge and international experience that will benefit our company. This is exceptionally true of his experience in Chile where he was the general manager of Freeport-McMoRan's El Abra mine and later served on the board of directors for the Collahuasi mine complex while at Glencore. We look forward to continued success in Chile and abroad with Mike's support," stated Chris Buncic, President and CEO. He continued, "Mike joins a very accomplished group of Directors at Alto Verde Copper, which collectively has raised more than $3.6 billion to advance or build more than 19 mines. Together, we are building something very special here."

About Alto Verde Copper Inc.

Alto Verde Copper Inc. is a private mining company focused on its portfolio of highly prospective exploration assets located in the Central Volcanic Zone, within a prolific Chilean Copper belt.

Alto Verde's portfolio includes three copper exploration projects: Tres Marias and Zenaida in Antofagasta Region, and Pitbull in Tarapaca Region. The Company now holds a significant land package covering an area of 16,250 hectares with the projects situated amongst several of the world's largest mines owned by the largest global mining companies including Glencore, Anglo American, Teck Resources and BHP among others.

Alto Verde's leadership team is comprised of senior mining industry executives who have a wealth of technical and capital markets experience and a strong track record of discovering, financing, developing, and operating mining projects on a global scale. Alto Verde is committed to sustainable and responsible business activities in line with industry best practices, supportive of all stakeholders, including the local communities in which we operate.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "guidance", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "strategy", "target", "intends", "objective", "goal", "understands", "anticipates" and "believes" (and variations of these or similar words) and statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" "occur" or "be achieved" or "will be taken" (and variations of these or similar expressions). Forward-looking information is also identifiable in statements of currently occurring matters which may continue in the future, such as "providing the Company with", "is currently", "allows/allowing for", "will advance" or "continues to" or other statements that may be stated in the present tense with future implications. All of the forward-looking information in this news release is qualified by this cautionary note.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the exploration activities and the results of such activities at the Company's Projects, and the ability of the Company to fund the exploration activities. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by Alto Verde Copper at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results and events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that Alto Verde Copper identified and were applied by Alto Verde Copper in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the success of the exploration activities at the Company's projects, the ability of the Company to fund its exploration programs, and other events that may affect Alto Verde Copper's ability to develop its projects; and no significant and continuing adverse changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets.

The risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information may include, but are not limited to, risks generally associated with the mining industry, such as economic factors (including future commodity prices, currency fluctuations, energy prices and general cost escalation), uncertainties related to the development and operation of Alto Verde Copper's projects, dependence on key personnel and employee and union relations, risks related to political or social unrest or change, rights and title claims, operational risks and hazards, including unanticipated environmental, industrial and geological events and developments and the inability to insure against all risks, failure of plant, equipment, processes, transportation and other infrastructure to operate as anticipated, compliance with government and environmental regulations, including permitting requirements and anti-bribery legislation, volatile financial markets that may affect Alto Verde Copper's ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, the failure to obtain required approvals or clearances from government authorities on a timely basis, uncertainties related to the geology, continuity, grade and estimates of mineral reserves and resources, and the potential for variations in grade and recovery rates, uncertain costs of reclamation activities, tax refunds, and hedging transactions.

Should one or more risk, uncertainty, contingency, or other factor materialize, or should any factor or assumption prove incorrect, actual results could vary materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Accordingly, the reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Alto Verde Copper does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information after the date of this news release or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

