- (PLX AI) - Zeal Network Outlook FY revenue EUR 86 million, cut from at least EUR 95 million previously.
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBITDA raised to EUR 25 million, from at least EUR 20 million previously
- • In the first nine months of 2021, billings in the Germany segment rose by around 5 percent to EUR 493.2 million (2020: EUR 471.8 million)
- • At EUR 65.1 million, the ZEAL Group's preliminary revenue was around 1 percent higher than in the previous year (2020: EUR 64.5 million).
- • The adjusted EBITDA improved provisionally to around EUR 17.6 million in the first nine months of 2021 (2020: EUR 6.9 million)
- • Depending on the general conditions - in particular the further jackpot development - the company now expects for the financial year 2021 a transaction volume of around EUR 650 million (previously: at least EUR 700 million) in the Germany segment
