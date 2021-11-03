Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Oscar Properties Holding AB (214/21)

With effect from November 04, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including November 16, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: OP UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017083447 Order book ID: 239847 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from November 04, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: OP BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017083454 Order book ID: 239848 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB