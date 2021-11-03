Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021
Story der Woche! ARTEMIC™ – CIMETRA™ – 240-Teilnehmer-Studie startet!
WKN: A3CYQ2 ISIN: SE0016278303 
Frankfurt
03.11.21
08:04 Uhr
1,379 Euro
-0,022
-1,57 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.11.2021 | 16:53
50 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Oscar Properties Holding AB (214/21)

With effect from November 04, 2021, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be
traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and
including November 16, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   OP UR                  
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017083447              
Order book ID:  239847                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from November 04, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Oscar
Properties Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading
will continue up until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   OP BTU                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017083454              
Order book ID:  239848                 
Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares 
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
