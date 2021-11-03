The "Global Functional Drinks Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the functional drinks market and it is poised to grow by $46.11 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.
The report on the functional drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits of functional drinks and increasing consumption by millennials.
The functional drinks market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the functional drinks market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Danone SA
- Monster Beverage Corp.
- Nestle SA
- PepsiCo Inc.
- Red Bull GmbH
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
- The Kraft Heinz Co.
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
The report on functional drinks market covers the following areas:
- Functional drinks market sizing
- Functional drinks market forecast
- Functional drinks market industry analysis
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Energy beverages Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Functional fruit and vegetable juices Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sports beverages Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Prebiotic and probiotic drinks Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors.
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hc17eg
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211103005950/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900