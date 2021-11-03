The "Airport Robots Market by End User, Application, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Airport robots are autonomous machines designed to assist airport authorities in security checks, cleaning, disinfecting cabins, easy check-ins, helping passengers with their luggage, giving guidance to passengers, and others. Several airports across the world are conducting tests with robots that can provide customers with guidance, entertainment, information, and other services.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology with airport robots could lead to robots conducting various airport operations, for instance, security, cleaning, boarding pass scanning, valet parking, and luggage handling, besides acting as passenger guidance systems.

For the purpose of analysis, the report segments the global airport robots market based on application, end user, type, and region. The report outlines the details about major applications of airport robots, which include landside and terminal. In addition, the study provides information about various airport robots' end users such as airport security, boarding pass scanning, airport baggage system, passenger guidance, and others. By type, the market is bifurcated into humanoid and non- humanoid.

Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of airport robots across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities by analyzing the government regulations policies.

Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global airport robots market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.

The overall airport robots market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global airport robots market with a detailed impact analysis.

The current airport robots market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in air passenger traffic across the globe

Benefits such as faster check-ins and easier baggage handling

Restraints

High costs of airport robots

Opportunities

Rise in the usage of taxibots

Rise in real and perceived threats to the national security

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Avidbots Corp.

Cyberdyne Inc.

ECA Group

LG Electronics Inc.

SITA

SoftBank Corp.

Stanley Robotics

UVD Robots

YUJIN ROBOT Co. Ltd.

