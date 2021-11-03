PAN Communications Announces the Promotion of Ariel Novak to Vice President

Ariel to join PAN's strong roster of long-tenured PAN Vice Presidents to service and grow B2B technology practice

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 4, 2021 / PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for growing B2B tech and healthcare brands, shares the promotion of Ariel Novak to Vice President.

In her more than 10 years at PAN, Ariel has delivered excellent work for a wide range of clients, from B2B tech startups to publicly traded companies in the cybersecurity, martech and data analytics industries. Her clients include award-winning programs like CloudBees, CloudTechPartners/HPE and MediaMath.

Throughout her time with PAN, Ariel has played a key role in training and developing her team members through PAN's dedicated mentor model, providing one-to-one guidance for her team to build their skills and advance their careers-a practice she picked up on the job.

"Over more than a decade at PAN, the agency has provided me the opportunity to constantly grow and evolve through my career, to learn new skillsets and to focus in on my passion areas such as cybersecurity, content development and mentorship," Ariel said. "Especially during the last year, I have been grateful to be a part of an agency that is truly invested in our greatest asset-our employees-and that walks the walk in providing excellent mentorship and career development opportunities across all levels. I'm excited to see what the next years will bring!"

Recently, Ariel has expanded her training outside the walls of PAN, participating in industry discussions around work-life balance for working parents. Ariel's voice as a senior leader and mother has been welcomed into these conversations as she has shown a passion for supporting working mothers in their journeys as PR professionals.

"I am thrilled to see Ariel join our team of Vice Presidents," said Phil Nardone, PAN President and CEO. "I have watched her progression during her time at PAN and am continually impressed with her strategy and counsel to clients, her calm demeanor in leading teams and the role model leader she is at PAN. She is so deserving of this recognition!"

Ariel is included in the 24% of employees who have been with PAN for more than five years and one of 52 employees who have been promoted in 2021. As PAN looks ahead to 2022, we will continue building our agency as a place where people like Ariel can find a home-a place to build, evolve and grow.



PAN Communications is a mid-size integrated marketing & PR agency with over 170 employees internationally. PAN helps companies transform ideas into captivating stories that align to emerging and late-stage growth strategies through the firm's NXT Stage approach. Headquartered in downtown Boston, PAN has additional office locations in San Francisco, New York, Orlando and London, as well as a growing virtual community.

