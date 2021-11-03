MaaT Pharma becomes the first company developing microbiome-based drugs to be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris

Capital increase of €31.5m and which could be increased to €36.2m in case of full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

IPO price set at €13.50 per share

Global demand of €36.3m at the Offer price, split between €30.1m in the Global Placement and €6.2m in the Open Price Offer

Market capitalization of approximately €128.4m (after capital increase) 1

Start of trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris on November 8, 2021 (ISIN code: FR0012634822 ticker: MAAT)

MaaT Pharma S.A. ("MaaT Pharma" or the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of microbiome2-based ecosystem therapies dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announces the successful completion of its initial public offering on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0012634822 ticker: MAAT).

Hervé Affagard, co-founder and CEO of MaaT Pharma stated:

"This IPO opens a new chapter in the history of MaaT Pharma and represents a significant milestone for our industry, as it is the first listing of a company developing microbiome-based drugs in continental Europe. Our entire team would like to thank our new shareholders, both institutions and individual investors, as well as our historical shareholders and our ecosystem, who have chosen to contribute to our success. Their trust in MaaT Pharma is a true honor. With the funds raised, we plan to continue our clinical and industrial development, including ushering our lead candidate product (MaaT013) into Phase III, and ultimately towards applying for a marketing authorization. Our ambition is to become a global reference for microbiome in oncology, for the benefit of millions of patients."

Offering Price

Following today's meeting of the board of directors of MaaT Pharma, the IPO price is set at €13.50 per share, within the indicative price range of €13.50 and €16.50 per share.

Size of the Offering

The Company completes an increase of capital of €31.5m through the issuance of 2,333,333 ordinary new shares, without exercising the extension clause. The net product of the Offering (excluding Over-Allotment Option) is €28.9m.

The capital increase can reach approximately €36.2m in case of full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option.

The amount of ordinary shares allocated in the context of the Offering breaks down as follows:

1,876,666 ordinary shares allocated as part of the global placement (orders from French and foreign institutional investors, (the "Global Placement"), representing approximately €25.3m) and 80.4% of the total allocated shares;

456,667 ordinary shares allocated as part of the Open Price Offer (the "OPO", and, with the Global Placement, the "Offer"), representing approximately €6.2m) and 19.6% of the total allocated shares.

The Company's market capitalization will be approximately €128.4m after the IPO3. The free float represents 8.7% of the Company's capital and could reach 11.9% of the Company's capital in case of full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (on a non-diluted basis).

Settlement delivery of the Open Price Offering and the Global Placement is scheduled for November 5, 2021, and the shares will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris starting November 8, 2021, under the ISIN code FR0012634822 and the ticker MAAT.

Subscription commitments

The Company's historical and current shareholders have subscribed to 1,330,224 ordinary shares, representing approximately €17.9m, that is 57% of the total number of allocated shares, in accordance with the previous communication from the Company4. Beyond this commitment, historical and current shareholders have subscribed to 179,275 ordinary shares, representing approximately €2.42m, that is 7.7% of the total number of allocated shares. The aggregated total of subscription commitments from historical and current investors of the Company represents 1,509,499 ordinary shares, representing approximately €20,378,237, that is 65% of the total number of allocated shares.

Funds managed by Seventure Partners SA, Symbiosis LLC, Crédit Mutuel Innovation SAS, FCPI PSIM represented by Bpifrance Investissement, Biocodex SAS, Céleste Management SA and SkyViews Life Science Ltd, have committed towards the Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners to keep, for a duration of 180 days after the settlement delivery date, all shares that were previously owned as well as those that they acquired following their initial subscription commitments, subject to certain usual exceptions. The shares acquired beyond the initial subscription commitments are not subject to a lock-up period.

Gross Proceeds and Reasons for the Offering

The gross proceeds of the capital increase, i.e. €31.5m, will support MaaT Pharma in pursuing the following objectives:

nearly 2/3 for the Company's clinical programs, including the Phase III of MaaT013, initiation of Phase II/III of MaaT033 and preparatory works for Phase I of MaaT03X, including current expenditure related to these activities,

over a third for industrial scale-up of MaaT013, MaaT033 and MaaT03X production including lump sum payments related to the building of modular buildings for pharmaceutical use and associated process equipment and current expenditures related to these activities.

Over-Allotment Option

The Over-Allotment Option deals with a maximum of 349,999 additional shares, representing a total of approximately €4.7m (the "Over-Allotment Option"). The Over-Allotment Option is exercisable by Portzamparc, as stabilizing agent (the "Stabilizing Agent"), in the name of the Joint Global Coordinators, and Joint Bookrunners.

This Over-Allotment Option will cover all potential overallotment to come and will facilitate the stabilization operations, meant to stabilize or support the price of the Company's shares. It can only be exercised once, at any time, in full or in part, during the 30 calendar days following the admission of the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris, according to the indicative calendar, until December 8, 2021 (included).

Eligibility of the offering for the PEA and PEA-PME

MaaT Pharma announces that it fulfils the eligibility criteria for the PEA-PME scheme provided under Articles L.221-32-2 and D.221-113-5 et seq. of the French Monetary and Financial Code. Therefore, the shares of MaaT Pharma can be fully integrated into equity savings plans (plans d'épargne en actions, PEA) and their SME version, PEA-PME accounts, which include the same tax benefits as the classic PEA.

MaaT Pharma has also been awarded Innovative Company» status by Bpifrance.

Corporate Governance Changes

In accordance with the requirements of article L. 225-37-4 of the Code de commerce, the Company has designed the Middlenext code (the "Middlenext Code") as code of reference, to which it will refer after the registration of its shares to the regulated market of Euronext in Paris. The Board of Directors includes 6 members and should, as from the listing of the Company's shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, include 7 members, in accordance with the adoption by the combined general meeting on October 14, 2021 of the resolutions relating to the appointment of new directors. Of these 7 members, 4 shall be considered by the Company to be independent directors according to the criteria set out in the MiddleNext Code. Thus, it should be noted that:

two members of the Board of Directors as of the date of approval of the Registration Document, Symbiosis LLC and Crédit Mutuel Innovation SAS (represented respectively by Mr. Chidozie Ugwumba and Mr. Jerôme Feraud), whose mandates had been renewed by the annual general meeting dated June 4, 2021 for a one-year period, will resign from their functions subject to and effective as of the date of listing of the Company's shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris; and

three new independent members, namely Ms. Martine George, Ms. Dorothée Burkel and Mr. Jean Volatier, will be appointed; in accordance with the resolution voted by the combined general meeting of shareholders dated October 14, 2021, subject to the condition precedent of the listing of the Company's shares on the regulated market Euronext in Paris.

Characteristics of the transaction

CHARACTERISTICS OF THE SHARE

Label: MAAT PHARMA

Ticker: MAAT

ISIN code: FR0012634822

Listing market: Euronext Paris

ICB Classification: 20103010 Biotechnology

LEI: 969500CQQB6XUNW6CN97

Eligibility for PEA "PME-ETI" scheme and 150.0.B ter of CGI Innovative company label by Bpifrance 5

SUBSCRIPTION BY HISTORICAL SHAREHOLDERS

In addition to the subscription commitments described in the Prospectus and listed below, the following historical shareholders have placed additional subscription orders in the proportions described below:

Historical Shareholders Subscription Commitment Additional Subscription Order Seventure Partners €4.92m €0.30m Symbiosis €4.57m €0.30m Biocodex €2.27m €0.30m Bpifrance €2.49m €1.55m Crédit Mutuel Innovation €3.03m Skyviews Life Science Ltd €0.35m Celeste Management SA €0.30m Total 17.93 m €2.45 m

POST-TRANSACTION CAPITAL BREAKDOWN

Post-IPO, MaaT Pharma's share capital breaks down as follows (on a non-diluted basis):

Shareholders Before IPO After IPO After the potential exercise of

the Over-Allotment Option Total

number of

shares % of

share

capital

and

voting

rights Total number of

shares % of share

capital and

voting

rights Total number

of shares % of share

capital and

voting rights Hervé Affagard 131,019 1.82% 131,019 1.38% 131,019 1.33% Total legal

representatives 131,019 1.82% 131,019 1.38% 131,019 1.33% Fonds Seventure 1,960,130 27.29% 2,346,796 24.66% 2,346,796 23.79% Crédit Mutuel

Innovation SAS 1,188,145 16.54% 1,412,364 14.84% 1,412,364 14.32% Biocodex SAS 787,518 10.97% 977,905 10.28% 977,905 9.91% Symbiosis LLC 1,667,178 23.22% 2,027,702 21.31% 2,027,702 20.55% FPCI Fonds PSIM 878,098 12.23% 1,177,439 12.37% 1,177,439 11.94% Other Investisseurs 320,521 4.46% 368,883 3.88% 368,883 3.74% Total historical

shareholders 6,801,590 94.71% 8,311,089 87.35% 8,311,089 84.25% Employees and

consultants 248,838 3.47% 248,838 2.62% 248,838 2.52% Treasury shares 0 0% 0 0 0 0 Floating 0 0% 823,834 8.66% 1,173,833 11.90% TOTAL 7,181,447 100.00% 9,514,780 100.00% 9,864,779 100.00%

LOCK UP COMMITMENTS AND ABSTENTION

Abstention commitment by the Company: 180 days.

Lock-up commitment for historical shareholders of the Company: 180 days.

Lock-up commitment for management and employees: 180 days.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

As part of the France Relance plan, the Company was a successful candidate to the 4th Investment for the Future Program (" 4ème Programme Investissements d'Avenir or PIA4) for its METIO1 project ("Development of the first European innovative Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies in Immuno-Oncology"), which makes it eligible to €4.26 m in funding, subject to the conclusion of a contract with Bpifrance relative to the conditions and modalities of the funding within the next six months. Initiated during the summer of 2020, this program was established to make strategic investments in critical sectors of French industry, including Healthcare.6

INDICATIVE CALENDAR

November 3, 2021 Closing of the Global Placement at 12:00 p.m. (Paris time) Issuance of the press release announcing the result of the offering November 5, 2021 Settlement-delivery of the OPO and the Global Placement November 8, 2021 Start of trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris Start of possible stabilization period December 8, 2021 Deadline for exercising the Over-Allotment Option End of possible stabilization period

Availability of the Prospectus

The Registration Document of the Company approved by the AMF on October 1, 2021, under the number I.21-057, the supplement of the Registration Document approved by the AMF on October 14, 2021, under the number I.21-061, the Security Notes and the summary of the Prospectus are available free of charge and on simple request from MaaT Pharma and on the following websites: amf-france.org and investir.maatpharma.com. The approval of the Prospectus should not be considered as an endorsement on the securities offered or admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Risk factors

The Company draws the public's attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 3 of the Registration Document approved by the AMF and the Chapter 3 of the supplement of the Registration Document approved by the AMF, as well as Section 2 "Facteurs de risques de marché pouvant influer sensiblement sur les valeurs mobilières offertes" of the Securities Note. Potential investors are invited to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Company's securities. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, results, financial conditions, and prospects of the Company and on the value of its securities.

Financial intermediaries and advisors

PORTZAMPARC

BNP PARIBAS GROUP Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner KEMPEN Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner KBC SECURITIES Joint Bookrunner CACEIS Centralizing agent NAMSEN CAPITAL Financial Advisor GIDE Legal Advisor to the Global Coordinators and Bookrunners MC DERMOTT WILL EMERY Legal Advisor to the Company EY Auditor KPMG Accountants ACTIFIN Financial Communication Advisor TROPHIC COMMUNICATIONS Science and medical Communication Advisor

Forward Looking Data

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the expected closing of the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words 'believe', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'expect', 'intend', 'may', 'will', 'plan', 'continue', 'ongoing', 'possible', 'predict', 'plans', 'target', 'seek', 'would' or 'should', and contain statements made by the Company regarding the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, these forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include risk associated with market and other financing conditions, risks associated with clinical trials and regulatory reviews and approvals, and risk related to the sufficiency of the Company's existing cash resources and liquidity. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, or otherwise, except as required by law.

1 On a non-dilutive basis and excluding the Over-Allotment Option

2 The microbiome (also called intestinal flora) refers to all the microorganisms (bacteria, archaea, yeasts, viruses, etc.) naturally present in the intestine. It plays a major role in the education and modulation of the immune system and in the metabolism.

3 On a non-dilutive basis and excluding the Over-Allotment Option

4 https://crea.cloud-media.fr/landing/maat-pharma/documents/fr/211015_MaaT%20Pharma_Visa%20Press%20Release%20FR-vdef.pdf

5 This scheme is conditional and within the limits of the available ceilings. Those interested are asked to contact their financial advisor.

6 More information (in French) on: www.gouvernement.fr/secretariat-general-pour-l-investissement-sgpi

