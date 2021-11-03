Global Industrial Company: Global Industrial Partners with Sheldon Creed at Phoenix Raceway

The No. 78 Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro to Compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on November 6th

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced they will sponsor Sheldon Creed for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday, November 6, 2021. The race airs live on NBCSN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Creed will drive the No. 78 Global Industrial Chevrolet Camaro at the one-mile, low-banked tri-oval just one day after competing in the NASCAR Truck Series championship race in that series' season-finale, also at Phoenix Raceway. While this will mark Creed's only NASCAR Xfinity Series start in 2021, he has three previous starts in the series and is scheduled to compete full time in 2021 under the Richard Childress Racing banner.

Klaus Werner, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Global Industrial Company, said, "We are incredibly excited to partner with a renowned racing organization in Richard Childress Racing and championship driver, Sheldon Creed. This is a unique and thrilling opportunity to market the Global Industrial brand on a premier national racing stage.

We look forward to connecting with NASCAR's electrifying and loyal fanbase and making lasting relationships where fans know at Global 'We Can Supply That', delivering performance on the track and to their businesses."

"I'm looking forward to racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway, especially with Global Industrial Company on board my Chevrolet," said Creed. "I've had a lot of success at Phoenix Raceway over the years, including winning in the Truck Series at the track in 2020, so I am hoping to bring some of that same success to Global Industrial this November 6th and I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Defending 2020 NASCAR Truck Series champion and winner of the 2018 ARCA Racing Series Championship, Sheldon Creed, has established himself as a NASCAR leader with his competitive drive and proven talent. In 2022, Creed will join an impressive list of drivers who have competed and won in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at RCR, including Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon and Tyler Reddick.

Coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway begins on Saturday, November 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on NBCSN, The Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

About Richard Childress Racing

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2021 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Myatt Snider (No. 2 Chevrolet).

