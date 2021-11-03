Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective mit spannendem Update-Tweet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LHKJ ISIN: CA32076V1031 Ticker-Symbol: FMV 
Tradegate
03.11.21
21:46 Uhr
10,995 Euro
+0,030
+0,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,85010,99521:44
10,90510,99521:46
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SILVER
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BLACKROCK SILVER CORP0,7300,00 %
FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP10,995+0,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.