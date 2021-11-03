Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Present in the 12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE /November 3, 2021 /Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, today announced it will conduct one-on-one and small group meetings at the 2021 Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on Tuesday, November 16th.

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Atomera, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative, or contact Atomera's investor relations at investor@atomera.com.

About Atomera Incorporated

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

