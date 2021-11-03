Envela Corporation: Envela Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue Up 12% Quarter-over-Quarter to $37.7 Million

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

"The third quarter marked another consecutive period of strong growth, further validating our recommerce business model," said John Loftus, Chairman and CEO of Envela. "In an effort to augment the capabilities of both our business segments, we continue exploring innovative and accretive initiatives to expand our operations through organic and inorganic means. In August, we signed a definitive agreement to acquire Avail Recovery Solutions to enhance our ECHG services and geographic footprint, and further strengthen our ESG commitment-a core Envela focus," added Loftus.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $37.7 million compared to $38.8 million in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to continuing operations of the Company's DGSE subsidiary for the third quarter of 2021 was $25.5 million (68% of total revenue), compared to $28.1 million (72% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale revenue, including bullion, jewelry, watches, and rare coins, was $23.4 million (92% of DGSE total sales), compared to $27.1 million (96% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-material sales were $2.1 million (8% of DGSE total sales), compared to $1 million (4% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to the Company's ECHG subsidiary for the third quarter of 2021 was $12.2 million (32% of total revenue), compared to $10.7 million (28% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's resale revenue was $8.3 million (68% of ECHG total sales), compared to $7.8 million (73% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's recycled-material sales were $3.9 million (32% of ECHG total sales), compared to $2.9 million (27% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Consolidated gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.1 million, compared to $7.2 million in the same year-ago period.

DGSE's gross profit was $3.1 million, compared to $3.4 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale gross profit was $2.6 million, compared to $3.1 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-materials gross profit was $414,000, compared to $293,000 in the same year-ago period.

ECHG's gross profit was $5.1 million, compared to $3.7 million in the same year-ago period. Resale gross profit was $3.5 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same year-ago period. Recycled-material gross profit was $1.6 million, compared to $1.4 in the same year-ago period.



Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $3.1 million, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods, or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two recommerce business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands (collectively, "DGSE"). Through ECHG, LLC, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance (collectively, "ECHG"), which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment, and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela conducts its recommerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. The Company also owns and operates other businesses and brands engaged in a variety of activities, as identified herein. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of the Company, acquisitions, and its business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

