Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2021) - DelphX Capital Markets Inc. (TSXV: DELX) (OTCQB: DPXCF) ("DelphX") is pleased to announce the appointment of financial industry veteran Simon Selkrig as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Selkrig will report to DelphX CEO Patrick Wood and will oversee the Company's Accounting, Financial Planning and Analysis, Financial Reporting, Internal Audit, Payroll, Procurement, SEC Reporting, Tax and Treasury functions.

Selkrig joins DelphX from Strategize Financial Modelling Inc., where he has been President since 2017 and a Director since 2011. He has significant experience as a fractional CFO with publicly-traded companies and has been involved during his career with all aspects of corporate finance, including advanced financial modeling across a diverse set of industries, leveraged buyout due diligence, and long-range strategic planning. He has an extensive track record in various senior financial roles, including Vice President, Consulting and Deals - Business Modeling at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PWC), Senior Carbon Analyst at Origin Energy Ltd., and regional financial analyst roles in Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

With CPA experience on multiple continents, Selkrig has particular expertise in complex modelling functions, where he has worked on a long list of corporate transactions ranging from a $30M private equity raise to a $US600 million plus acquisition for a U.S. based asset manager. Selkrig received his Masters in Finance from Bond University and graduated from RMIT University with a Bachelor of Business Accountancy.

"We are excited to have Simon join our team at this pivotal point in our history," said DelphX CEO Patrick Wood. "As those of you who have followed us know, we have been working to reposition our management team to match the requirements of our future customers, who are arguably among the most sophisticated international financial institutions in the world. Simon has very strong international experience and industry-leading expertise in financial modelling, so he brings skills to this job that go far beyond the traditional CFO. We are about to embark on a stage where we will need this high level of experience to manage a business model that will include customers in every major financial centre across the globe. We appreciate the role that outgoing CFO Stephen Gledhill played during our pre-revenue period, and Simon will position us for the expected growth stage following our eventual platform launch."

"In my field, very few companies have as a starting point a marketplace that is measured in trillions of dollars, so the appeal to join DelphX was obvious," said CFO Simon Selkrig. "But beyond the company's goal to revolutionize this massive structured products market, being able to join at this early stage when my modelling and planning abilities could make a major difference was very appealing. I look forward to working with Patrick and the rest of the DelphX team as we embark on the next stage of the DelphX growth strategy."

About DelphX:

DelphX is a technology and financial services company focused on developing and distributing the next generation of structured products. Through its special purpose vehicle Quantem and its broker-dealer DelphX Services Corp, it enables fixed income dealers to offer new Rule 144A securities that optimally transfer and diffuse credit risk, while allowing the enhancement of yield. The new DelphX securities will be regulated by the SEC and enable dealers to competitively structure, sell and make markets in:

Collateralized Put Options (CPOs) that provide secured default protection for underlying corporate, municipal and sovereign securities, and

Collateralized Reference Notes (CRNs) that enable credit investors to take on the default exposure of an underlying security in exchange for enhanced yield.

All CPOs and CRNs are fully collateralized and held in custody by an independent custodian. CPOs and CRNs are proprietary products created and owned by DelphX Capital Markets Inc.

