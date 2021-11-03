Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective mit spannendem Update-Tweet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCWK ISIN: BE0974358906 Ticker-Symbol: 5YI 
Frankfurt
02.11.21
13:00 Uhr
21,100 Euro
+0,200
+0,96 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYXOAH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYXOAH SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.11.2021 | 22:41
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyxoah Announces Participation in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference


Nyxoah Announces Participation in the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. - November 3, 2021, 10:30 pm CET / 4:30 pm ET - Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announced that Olivier Taelman, Chief Executive Officer, will participate at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 15, 2021, with a virtual fireside chat at 4:00 pm CET/10:00 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's investors relations website at https://investors.nyxoah.com/

About Nyxoah
Nyxoah is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah's lead solution is the Genio system, a patient-centered, leadless and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world's most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk and cardiovascular comorbidities. Nyxoah is driven by the vision that OSA patients should enjoy restful nights and feel enabled to live their life to its fullest.

Following the successful completion of the BLAST OSA study, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in 2019. Nyxoah completed two successful IPOs: on Euronext in September 2020 and NASDAQ in July 2021. Following the positive outcomes of the BETTER SLEEP study, Nyxoah received CE-Mark indication approval to treat Complete Concentric Collapse (CCC) patients, currently contraindicated in competitors' therapy. Additionally, the Company is currently conducting the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA and US commercialization approval.

For more information, please visit http://www.nyxoah.com/

Caution - CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.

Contacts:
Nyxoah
Jeremy Feffer, VP IR and Corporate Communications
jeremy.feffer@nyxoah.com
+1 917 749 1494

Gilmartin Group
Vivian Cervantes
IR@nyxoah.com


Attachment

  • ENGLISH - NYXH Announces Stifel HC 2021 Conference (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc3d99d1-7ff1-4c10-9f67-b977d582bc60)

NYXOAH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.